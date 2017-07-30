Ruvhi basks in classy elegance

Radio and television personality Ruvheneko Parirenyatwa has once more put to bed the mystery surrounding her unprecedented resignation from one of the country’s radio stations saying she left in search of a free space.

By Staff Reporter

It is with ZiFM that she positioned herself as the goddess of local airwaves, resulting in her being called the “Iron Lady” of radio following her hard line stance in interviews on one of the acclaimed shows.

In a recorded discussion with an online television platform, Parirenyatwa explained that her passion to engage in unrestrained dialogue was being suppressed by the her former employer’s editorial policy.

“I wanted to continue the dialogue I had created without fear or subjugation. I did not want to be in a space where I could be told yes, no or maybe, which is the case when you work for someone,” she said.

“I am not saying I’m ungovernable, I’m saying I’m passionate about what I do.”

She has since started her online programme, which airs live on Facebook in addition to her new slot on talk station Capitalk FM.

From interviews with top prominent political figures, business people down to the Chillspot Records in Mbare, she has a cut across approach and has gained repute as a result.

The ambassador for different brands, not only does she owe her fame to her striking appearance and smooth voice, but her wits as well, making her a somewhat utopian complete package.