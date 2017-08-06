Tapiwa Ndoro targets local market

Botswana-based gospel musician Tapiwa Ndoro believes his latest album titled Tirivana, which he will launch next Friday in Harare, will catapult him to the top of the Zimbabwean gospel music scene.

By Abigail Matsikidze

Ndoro, who worked behind the scenes with a number of top gospel artists before he left for Botswana in 2008, said his debut album titled Muyenzi, which he released in 2015 was a flop. However, he believes his latest offering — an eight-track-album — will win him the hearts of gospel music enthusiasts.

The album launch will be held at Glad Tidings Church in Machipisa, Highfield. Top gospel artists — Blessing Shumba, Primrose Cement and Tonderai Chindoma, among others — will perform on the night.

Tirivana was first launched in Botswana and some of the songs on the album are doing well in that country’s radio stations.

Ndoro collaborated with some of the great voices in Botswana who included Captain Dira and Kabelo Eric on the album.

“Having been under the influence of Tawanda Mutyabere as a backing vocalist for the past years, l learnt a lot from him, for instance, singing for the audience to be transformed. In some of the songs, l featured some of the greatest artists in Botswana, since we are one family in the industry,” he said.

Ndoro shared some of his greatest wishes in the industry.

“As artists, we always lack the mentoring element. l believe if we uplift those youngsters from disadvantaged backgrounds, it will make a change in our community. We have a tendency of preaching love, which we as individuals can’t even express to others,” he said.

“I wish to work with Pastor Charles Charamba and his wife Olivia because they have played a bigger part in my career. Well, I can say they are my role models because they inspired me a lot.”