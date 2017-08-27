We are into Carnival big time: Sponsor

This year’s sponsor of the Harare International Carnival Street Party, Bigtime Strategic Group has promised a well-polished showcase while putting to rest speculation that they are reconsidering their initial promises.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

While the event, running under the theme, One Love, Our Unity, Our Pride, will take place from September 1 to 10, the party is pencilled for September 9 at Robert Mugabe Square.

According to Bigtime Strategic Group spokesperson Alson Darikayi (pictured left), this year’s edition will have features to leave locals awe-stricken as more than seven trucks carrying world-class equipment are said to have crossed the South Africa border into the country in preparation for the set up.

“We are the main sponsor and let me set the record straight, for us as Bigtime, a memorandum of understanding is not what pushes us into fulfilling our promises because our CEO’s word is enough commitment to the partnership,” said Darikayi.

“We are in it big time, as our company name suggests and everything we do as a company is big and if it’s not, we are not part of it.”

Darikayi also dispelled rumours that the organisers, Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) were changing goals posts owing to internal politics.

“ZTA has exceeded overwhelmingly on their side of the bargain in terms of the partnership and from our part everything is going smoothly like I said,” he said.

The party will feature South African musicians Babes Wodumo, Busiswa, Dr Malinga and Uhuru who will share the stage with local entertainers Charles and Oliva Charamba, Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo, Soul Jah Love, Sulumani Chimbetu, Jeys Marabini and Sandra Ndebele.

This fiesta, dubbed a “3 million-man carnival” is also expected to attract representatives from over 25 countries, with some having already started to trickle in.