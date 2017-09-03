Mujuru party rocked by divisions

Former vice-president Joice Mujuru’s National People’s Party (NPP) has been hit by vicious power struggles amid revelations the grouping of former Zanu PF politicians is divided on tribal lines.

BY BLESSED MHLANGA

The problems were revealed in a four-paged explosive letter penned by NPP treasurer Wilbert Mubaiwa, who says he is being undemocratically pushed out of his post.

Mubaiwa was elected treasurer general ahead of the party’s convention last month, but says he is being sidelined by Mujuru and her inner circle.

In a letter addressed to Mujuru, Mubaiwa says he was shocked by high levels of dictatorship in the NPP, which he compared with those in Zanu PF.

“It is equally regrettable that jealousy, serious hunger for power, greed, all bordering on poverty, tribalism, outright political bankruptcy, personal interest and misguided selfishness stand at the core of our challenges,” he wrote.

“I am at times convinced that the country’s problems are much bigger than Mugabe and Zanu PF because of a clear testimony of the general and tragic leadership failure across the entire political divide and spectrum in our country in general and our party in particular.”

Mujuru is accused of trying to push Mubaiwa out so that the post goes to Matabeleland in a bid to balance tribal configurations of the party.

“I contested and won approximately 75% of the votes having applied to contest for that post and cleared by your esteemed office,” he said.

“President, it was never clear to most people, including myself, that a contestable post is now being taken to be allocated to the Matabeleland region, which is why I took the trouble to seek your guidance at the time.”

Mubaiwa, who according to insiders owns the Avondale property where NPP offices are located, has not been invited to meetings held after the convention.

NPP secretary general, Gift Nyandoro, who is also the acting treasurer general, said he had not seen the letter by Mubaiwa.

“With respect, I have never seen the letter and I am equally constrained to comment on its authenticity and origin,” he said.

“The best person to comment would be the source and writer of the letter.”

Mubaiwa confirmed that he had written a letter to Mujuru over his post but refused to discuss the contents, saying it was an internal communication.