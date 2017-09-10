Samba dancers a big yawn

SAMBA dancers, Momo King from Brazil, left hundreds of merrymakers disappointed as they performed below expectations at the highly-publicised Samba Night concert, which was part of the Harare International Carnival on Friday at Private Lounge.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

Contrary to the Samba dancers’ spokesperson, John Montego who guaranteed fireworks and energetic performances soon after touching down at the Harare International Airport last Wednesday, the dancers’ presentation was such a big yawn.

Festival-goers, predominantly men, who attended the concert, will undoubtedly quickly forget the Samba Night, which saw some people walking out in the midle of the Samba dancers acts, expressing displeasure.

The south American girls renowned for their stimulating dances while dressed in traditional and glamorous skimpy sexy gear failed to rise to the occasion.

There was a bit of pushing and shoving among merrymakers as they jostled to get closer to the stage to get a glimpse and take pictures as well as record videos when the Samba dancers took to the stage.

This was after local dancer, Chocolate, had warmed the stage. However, the fans’ excitement faded as the Brazilians’ performance appeared tedious, prompting some fans to call names of local raunchy dancers Beverly “Bev” Sibanda and Zoey Sifelani who were yet to go on the stage.

“I did not expect such a boring performance from these Samba dancers. Zodwa Wabantu must come on the stage now,” said one fan.

Meanwhile, Bev and Zoey had their chances to perform and proved that they were no push-overs as they joined the Samba dancers on the stage. They matched the Brazilians, much to the delight of fans who responded by whistling and clapping hands.

Bev went a step further when she mocked Zodwa Wabantu, claiming that she was even a better performer than the South African.

“People have been crazy about Zodwa Wabantu. Who is she? Why fly Zodwa to Zimbabwe and not celebrate your own? Manje tokwana pamamonya ipapo [we qualify to be among the best] even though I don’t have a big booty,” she said.

“I am even better than her in terms of dancing. We have what it takes to compete and why do you take someone from South Africa when we are here? I can do it, one dancer from Zimbabwe who has featured on Koffi Olomide’s [a Congolese Soukous singer] song.”

The Cuban dancers who were also supposed to perform at the poorly attended concert were in no show. There was no immediate comment from the festival organisers, the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority.

Meanwhile, the concert organisers might have lost potential revenue as some people were seen milling around by the entrance, claiming they would only pay when Zodwa Wabantu took to the stage. Unfortunately, she was not part of the performers on the night.

The curtains to the Harare International Carnival will come down this afternoon. The 10-day cultural fête attracted participants from 26 countries.