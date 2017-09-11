Traditional practitioners call for traditional medicine expo

By Our Correspondent

With the trending story being the Harare International Carnival which ends today, traditional healers say the energy put into debating morality of some of the participants, could also be put into exploring how the country could benefit economically and health wise by hosting a traditional medicine expo.

Zimbabwe National Healers Association (Zinatha) health inspectorate Sekuru Katerere Musoni, born Tichakunda Bote, said the Harare International Carnival was a noble event, which brings different cultures into the country.

He said as traditional healers, they were certain that their long-cherished dream of having traditional healers from other countries come to Zimbabwe for an exhibition will have tremendous benefits to the health sector as well as the economy.

“We as an association have in the past been collaborating with traditional healers’ organisations in other countries, although it has not been on a large scale,” he said.

“So, after seeing the government supporting with great enthusiasm the Harare International Carnival, we also thought what if we now push, with government’s support, the idea that we always had of having a traditional medicine expo in the country.”

Sekuru Katerere Musoni said such an event would not be about healers showcasing their medicines, but would look at enhancing research, sharing ideas and most importantly the entrepreneurship side of traditional medicine.

“If you look at Chinese herbal medicines, global sales in 2012, they grossed $83 billion and this has been rising over the years. And if you look at the projected global market for herbal medicine and supplements by year 2020, it will be worth $115 billion,” he said.

“So, here is a big market that Zimbabwe can tap into by taking the initiative and hosting such an event. We can have local companies doing the packaging and marketing like the Chinese companies are doing. Remember that some of the herbs are coming from Africa.”

The Zinatha official also said that despite being one of the pioneers in legalising the sale and practice of traditional medicine, Zimbabwe was lagging behind in terms of marketing and packaging of the traditional medicine.

He said statistics on the ground showed that the majority of people, not only in Zimbabwe, but in Africa, Asia and Latin America, relied heavily on traditional and faith healers. Therefore, the idea to have annual expos of healers as well robust as taking measures to enhance quality packaging and marketing of traditional medicine was noble,” he said.

“If one looks at the World Health Organisation [WHO] statistics, 70-95 of people in Africa, Latin America, Asia and the Middle East still use traditional medicine for primary health care. And 100 million people are believed to be using traditional, complementary or herbal medicine in the European Union alone,” Bote said.

“So, if we as a country can put our act together, taking a leading role in Africa like we did in legislation, this can be a very big industry for our people.”

Traditional medicine covers a wide variety of therapies and practices, which vary from country to country and region to region.

WHO defines traditional medicine as the sum total of knowledge, skills and practices based on theories, beliefs and experiences indigenous to different cultures used in the prevention, diagnosis and improvement of physical and mental health.