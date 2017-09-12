Zim will become pride of Africa: SA artists

Zimbabwe should brace for a positive twist in all aspects of life in the not too distant future, South African gospel music giants Hlengiwe Mhlaba and Solly Mahlangu have said.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

Both singers were in the country to perform along with other musicians at the third edition of the Gwanda Gospel Festival that was held from September 1 to 3 in the mining town, located about 122km outside Bulawayo.

The country is in economic turmoil while the socio-political climate is getting tense each day in the build-up to the general elections next year but the duo pronounced hope in separate interviews with The Standard Style.

“I always tell people that there is something you do not know about Zimbabwe. If you were aware of how rich the place is, you would want to go there now, not when they are rich when everyone can see the potential of Zimbabwe go there to be part of the nation as they grow up,” said Mhlaba.

“That is why I love this country and I want to be part of it now so that when it grows, I will be able to say that I have seen the Lord in my lifetime.”

Mahlangu, a pastor, echoed the same sentiments, saying Zimbabweans may not see the potential as it can be seen by those from an “aerial view” position, those out of the country.

“One of the things happening to Zimbabweans is that when they went through a hard time, most of them got scattered around the world and that alone eventually will turn out for the good of Zimbabwe because it means Zimbabwe is going to impact the whole world.”

The Wahamba Nathi singer said he was “very confident Zimbabwe is going to be the pride of Africa”:

“There is great hope for Zimbabwe, it is going to be the pride of Africa, I am convinced there are discoverables [sic] that you do not know yet, the things God has hidden for this country, the world and the continent.”

Before and after his sermon, Mahlangu shared the stage with South Africa-based Zimbabwean Takesure Zamar, whom he showered with praises, declaring that local music is gaining traction on the other side of the borders.

“You have the best, what Takesure and Mkhululi [Bhebhe] are delivering is the best and we are aware that what they are delivering is just an indication of what is in the country,” he said.

“Outside Zimbabwe, people are beginning to love Shona songs. They are beginning to pick up your music; that should tell you that there is something special, something great that you have.”

“What you have gone through as a nation, has given you such a depth and anointing, so gospel music in Zimbabwe is going to impact the whole world, mark my words and interview me when it happens.”

During the annual gospel fiesta, Mahlangu and Mhlaba shared the stage with compatriot Dumi Mkokstad, Michael Mahendere and jazz icon Oliver Mtukudzi, among many others.