Mzoe7 clinches TV show deal

“I am not a musician, I am a creative genius who gives birth to new ideas and projects whenever I am compressed in my creative space.” These were Mzoe7’s words as he boasted of coming up with a new television show titled Star maker.

By Sindiso Dube

The talented 26-year-old is an unpredictable artist. when he broke into the music industry, he was doing house music with a group named House rebels with award-winning producer and wheel-spinner Skaiva, where they released hits such as Godobori and Chisingaperi chinoshura.

Mzoe7 kept on evolving — he became an Afro-pop musician and a dancer, belting out hits such as Kwasakwasa, Jojo, Dolla bag.

His performance at the inaugural Bulawayo arts awards in June was rated by many as the best act of the night and the best so far by a Bulawayo artist this year.

Mzoe7 has again broadened his horizon in the creative sector by featuring as a host in a new television show titled Star Maker, which is beamed every Thursday at 6:30pm.

The show celebrates local talent and the people behind the scenes who make musicians, poets, dancers and actors.

Mzoe7 revealed that the new ventures don’t mean he is quitting music for the small screen.

“It is not a shift from music to TV but it’s just an advancement in my career. I have always wanted to do television and I am grateful to ZBC for the opportunity they have granted me.

My first shot with television was when I featured in the film dancing in the storm as a lead actor,” said Mzoe7.

Born Mzobanzi Mlauzi, the artist has had two Zima awards nominations and one Bulawayo arts awards nomination.

Mzoe7 is also involved in social responsibility activities with his Play pool, drugs kill initiative. It’s aimed at getting youths off drugs in the streets by playing pool instead ofsubstance abuse. The initiative also promotes the game of pool as a sport and a career option for many unemployed youths.

Meanwhile, Mzoe7 will this September also take his newest concept known as the Mzoe7 Red cup party to Gwanda’s BBQ Gardens. the party debuted at Bulawayo’s Club Connect.