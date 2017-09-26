Fungisai, Mhere for spiritual spectacles crusade

Top gospel artists Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave and Mathias Mhere will next Friday headline Goodness and Mercy Ministries’ Spiritual Spectacles Night 3 to be held in Glen View 8 on Friday.

By Staff Reporter

Mhere is not new to these kind of crusades having performed at last year’s Spiritual Spectacles 2 and the Spiritual Spectacles Bulawayo edition in June. The Favour hit maker has not disappointed on such occasions and is likely to play a number of songs from his latest album Old Testament.

On the other hand, Zvakavapano-Mashavave is riding high with her latest album titled, Healing Devotion which is doing well on the market. She is a crowd-puller and is likely to bring the house down.

Goodness and Mercy Ministries founder Tapiwa Freddy said the two artists were part of the praise and worship line-up that will include the Goodness and Mercy Ministries praise and worship team and Vabati VaJesu.

“It’s going to be a mixture of praise and worship, healing as well as deliverance; that is why we have roped in gospel artists of such a calibre,” he said.

Freddy said everything was in place for the big crusade, whose major highlights were the spiritual spectacles.

“We have received overwhelming response from people from all over. We will be hosting congregants from in and outside Zimbabwe. The church has started working on the logistics, especially on the accommodation aspect,” he said.

The man of God, whose miracle services have been drawing a full house, believes the crusade will be big.