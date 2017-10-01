CAPS halt FC Platinum title charge

FC Platinum….. (1) (1)

CAPS United …….(0) (1)

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC Platinum’s run for the Castle Lager Premiership was stopped when they drew 1-1 with Caps United at Mandava Stadium yesterday.

The draw against Caps follows another disappointing stalemate against Yadah Stars but for a moment it seemed FC Platinum would grab that all important victory against CAPS United as they dominated the game.

FC Platinum had a slow start to the game, but managed to put themselves ahead against the run of play. Kelvin Moyo scored for the platinum miners in the 36th minute after he finished off an Ali Sadiki cross.

With FC Platinum seemingly set to collect all the three points, Makepekepe were given a glimmer of hope in the referees optional time, when substitute Gerald Takwara brought down Chrispen Machisi just outside the box.

The visitors made full use of the opportunity when defender Goodwin Goriyati rose high to head home the resulted freekick from skipper Hardlife Zvirekwi.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza was disappointed with the match official Brighton Chimene’s decision to award CAPS United the freekick.

“Was that a foul? That’s not fair; the referee gave Caps a free kick out of nothing,” a fuming Mapeza said after the match.

“That one mistake cost us three points. We had made changes to our squad and everything was going well until that free kick. We had a game last Saturday and Wednesday, so some of the players were tired. However, it’s still game on in the title race and we have to continue working hard,” said Mapeza.

On the other hand, CAPS United assistant coach Mark Mathe praised his team for fighting hard until the last minute.

“This was a good show of character, especially in the second half. It’s a well-deserved point, because FC Platinum dominated possession in the midfield,” he said.

“Of course, we are not that happy at CAPS United with our current position on the log, but a point away from home is vital. Thumbs up for the fighting spirit,” said Mathe.

CAPS United went into the contest without inspirational linkman Moses Muchenje, who did not travel due to suspension and his absence was felt as the Green Machine struggled in the midfield.

FC Platinum used that to their advantage as Brett Amidu and Ali Sadiki proved to be a menace to the CAPS rearguard, restricting the CAPS United strike force of John Zhuwawu and Dominic Chungwa to shots from range.

Teams:

FC Platinum: W Magalane, R Muduviwa, I Nekati, K Moyo, E Moyo, W Mhango, N Masuku (G Takwara, 70’), B Amidu, A Sadiki, H Bakacheza (C Sibanda, 85’), M Dube.

CAPS United: E Sibanda, V Musarurwa, K Nyamupfukudza (C Machisi, 85’), G Goriyati, S Makatuka, D Chafa, J Jangano (J Ngodzo, 70’), H Zvirekwi, P Bamusi (A Chidiebere, 49’), J Zhuwawu, D Chungwa.

Castle Lager Premier Soccer League results and fixtures:

Yesterday: Black Rhinos 1-2 How Mine, FC Platinum 1-1 CAPS United, Ngezi Platinum Stars 0-0 Tsholotsho.

Today: Hwange v Bulawayo City (Colliery), Chapungu v ZPC Kariba (Ascot), Triangle v Yadah (Gibbo), Dynamos v Harare City (National Sports Stadium, Chicken Inn v Highlanders (Barbourfields), Bantu Rovers v Shabanie Mine (Luveve.)