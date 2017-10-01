Cuthbert Dube fails to pay rentals

Former Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) president Cuthbert Dube is facing eviction from a house in one of Harare’s low-density suburbs after allegedly going for five months without paying rentals.

BY GIFT NJIRISI

Dube, who lost his job as group CEO of the Premier Medical Aid Society in 2014 after revelations that he was earning a basic salary of $230 000 a month, is accused of failing to pay $1 500 a month in rentals for a house in Alexandra Park owned by FBC Bank.

He is reportedly five months in arrears.

In a High Court application seeking Dube’s eviction, FBC said the businessman who used to sponsor the national soccer team had not been paying rentals since May 1.

He was allegedly given notice to vacate the property but refused to do so, forcing the bank to take legal action.

“Despite demand, the defendant has neglected and refused to pay rent for the notice period and further refused to vacate the plaintiff’s property after the expiry of the notice period,” FBC Bank said in the summons.

“Wherefore, the plaintiff claims against the defendant is for the ejectment of the defendant and all those claiming occupation through him from number 17 Churchill Road Alexandra Park, Harare and payment of agreed monthly rent for the notice period in the sum of $4 500 with interest at the rate of 5% per annum from date of summons to date of payment in full.”

Dube is yet to enter appearance to defend.

During his time at PSMAS, Dube earned half a million dollars as he also had a plethora of allowances.

The former Zifa boss also got an additional $1 million in annual bonuses.

According to reports, his annual earnings in 2013 amounted to $6,4 million, figures that could have easily made him one of the richest people in Zimbabwe