Sendekera lights up Kadoma

The usually sleepy gold-mining town of Kadoma was brought to life by a vintage performance by South African group Mafikizolo on Friday night.

By Sindiso Dube in Kadoma

Mafikizolo, who were in the town for the first time, were the best treat for revellers of the town which was celebrating its centenary.

The Mafikizolo show, which was brought by award-winning promotions company 2Kings Entertainment, came at a time Kadoma was also hosting its annual agricultural show in conjunction with Chegutu.

Mafikizolo proved to be an internationally-recognised outfit as everyone sang along to most of their songs.

The South African group graced the stage just after an energetic act by Jah Prayzah and his Third Generation Band.

The Mdhara Vachauya hit maker belted out hit songs My Lily, Watora Mari, and Jerusalem, among others, sending fans into a frenzy as they warmed up for Mafikizolo.

Andy Muridzo made a cameo appearance on the stage when Jah Prayzah performed Watora Mari and one could easily have been convienced that Tanzanian’s Diamond Platnumz was in Kadoma as Muridzo perfectly handled the Tanzanian’s part of the song.

Dressed in his trademark military attire, Jah Parayzah left fans asking for more as he left the stage but assured his faithful “masoja” that he would return to the stage. And of course he did when he joined Mafikizolo to sing the hit Sendekera, which the crowd was waiting for.

Sendekera brought the house down and proved why the show was built around the name. Mafikizolo performed their yester year hits Iparty, Ngihamba Nawe and the current hit Love Portion, among other songs.

Music legend Oliver Mtukudzi took time to celebrate his birthday with an entertaining act. During his last moments on stage, Tuku’s Black Spirits troupe took time to congratulate him and the crowd joined in the historic moment.

The king of Zora Leonard Zhakata also played his part as his performance left fans spellbound. When he was performing, fans could not help but join him on stage as he went through his paces.

One of the organisers of the show, DJ Dee Nosh, said Kadoma people supported the event.

“Kadoma is our home. It is always a pleasure doing something like this for our people who support us. We have more shows lined up for this town,” he said.