Records tumble at CBC inter-school swimming gala

SEVERAL Matabeleland provincial swimming records tumbled on a remarkable day of intense competition at the Christain Brothers College (CBC) inter-schools swimming gala on Tuesday.

The swimming gala between the two swimming powerhouses from the province lived up to its billing as the participants put up some solid performances and broke some records in the process.

In the end, CBC made full use of their home advantage to emerge champions after amassing 668 points to beat Falcon College, who finished on 653 points in what proved to be an exciting gala despite the last-minute withdrawals by other schools, who were scheduled to participate.

CBC’s Dale Bruce led the charge for the hosts as he broke the long standing Under-20 4×50 metre individual medley record previously held by Brian Duiguid of Gifford in 1979.

Bruce completed the race in a time of 2:16.44, which was faster than Duiguid’s time of 2:23.40.

National junior team swimmer Liam O’Hara of Falcon College’s time of 1:04 in the Under-17 100m Breaststroke also shattered the previous record of 1:10.04 set by A. Grey of CBC in 1968.

O’Hara, who represented Zimbabwe at the Fina Junior World Championships held in Indianapolis in the United States in August put up another record-breaking perfomance in the Under-17 50 butterfly.

His time of 26.97 broke the previous record of 28.04 set by Jamie Schultz of CBC in 2008.

O’Hara completed a hatrick of individual records after completing the 4×50 metre individual medley race in a time of 2:18.13 to better B. Beaumont of Gifford’s record of 2:25.40.

He went on to combine with Quintin Tayali to break the Under-17 50 metre Butterfly record of 28.04 previously held by Jamie Schultz of CBC since 2008.

O’Hara finished the race in a time of 26:97 while Tayali of CBC Quintin finished in a time of 27:12.

The Falcon Under-17 relay team broke the 4x50m freestyle relay although they went on to miss out on the overall title to their hosts CBC.

