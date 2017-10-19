Slaves on horseback, princes on foot (Part 2)

There is no reason for any believer to go on foot instead of riding on horseback, when Christ has already paid the price in full through His redemptive work. (Ecclesiastes 10:7).

By Dr Doug Mamvura

We see a man called Samson in the book of Judges, who was a mighty covenant man. However, when he ignored his covenant rights, the Philistines captured him and put out his eyes and made a slave of him.

The eyes of most of us believers are like Samson’s eyes. They have lost their ability to enjoy the fullness of our rights in Christ.

No wonder Apostle Paul prays in Ephesians “that the eyes of your understanding being enlightened that you may know what is the hope of His calling, what are the riches of the glory of His inheritance in the saints, and what is the exceeding greatness of His power toward us who believe…”

Furthermore, John 10:29 has never meant anything to these believers — “My Father, who has given them to me is greater than all and no one is able to snatch them out of my Father’s hand. I and my Father are one”.

They have never learned to say my Father is greater than all —temptations and fears, poverty, sickness, disease. My Father is greater than all. They have never realised that they have a Father.

He has only been God to them. The Father has never had an opportunity to make Himself real to their hearts because sense and knowledge has completely governed them.

You should always remember Hebrews 7:25: “Therefore, He is also able to save to the uttermost those who come to God through Him, since He always lives to make intercession for them.”

The harder circumstances may press upon you, the more fully does He upholds you. His intercession for you means there isn’t power enough in the world to take you captive if you are in fellowship with the Father. He lives for your benefit. He gave Himself up for you. He is longing for you to respond to that love.

You have the use of Jesus’s name. Use it. It is the key that gives you access to the Father’s throne. It gives you victory over disease, over circumstances and over the forces of darkness.

You have the Holy Spirit who is your helper and who will teach you “all things”. Make use of Him. There is no excuse for living in ignorance with the Holy Spirit at your disposal. Jesus is your wisdom. He is today the very strength of your life.

You are now blessed with “every spiritual blessing”. You don’t need to cry for faith, nor pray for strength. You have it all. You have been blessed with everything redemption could ever give.

It is important that you should be conscious of the presence of the master, knowing full well that He will never leave you nor forsake you.

Most people believe the teachings of churches, but do not read the Word for themselves. We are very careful about what man says and often deny ourselves much and put ourselves under bondage because of man’s word. James 1:22-25 encourages us to be “doers of the word” and so we should study the word to find out what it says and then do it.

Romans 8:14-16 says “For as many as are led by the Spirit of God, these are the sons of God. If a man or woman is willing to be led by the Spirit, they will be led into son-ship.” For you have received not the spirit of bondage again unto fear, but you have received the spirit of adoption whereby we cry Abba Father.

The Spirit himself bears witness with our spirit, that we are children of God, and if children then heirs, heirs of God and joint heirs with Christ. That is what the Father says we are.

We are in His family, a part of the body of Christ. We are what the Spirit calls the new creation. We have passed out of the realm of satanic relationship into the family of the Father God.

Colossians 1:13, tells us that we have been delivered from the kingdom of darkness into the kingdom of the Son of His love.” If that is true, of which it is, then we are a new type, a new class of men. We should study the word so we know who exactly we are in Christ and that we are no longer slaves, but children of God.

We are supernatural people. We have the ability of God, the wisdom of God. We have the mind of God in His Word. We should never forget what manner of men we are.

Regardless of the nature of challenges we may face, the trials and tribulations, we should never forget what manner of men we are. The Bible says in 1 John 5:4 that whatsoever is born of God, overcomes the world. We are victors, not victims.

We belong to a class of people that have a legal right to enter the Father’s presence anytime, anywhere.

Not only do we have the right, but we have a standing invitation to come boldly to the throne of Grace. We are the righteous people.

We have been righteous through Him who knew no sin, who became sin so we could become the righteousness of God. The righteousness of God makes us masters of every force outside of God.

We are in league with heaven and have the backing of heaven. We can clearly hear Apostle Paul saying, if God is for us, who can be against us? In Romans 8: 31-39, he goes over all the forces that may antagonise us, that may come against us, and he shows us that we can be masters of everything that Satan can possibly bring against us.

Our combat is not with flesh and blood, it is not with sense knowledge things, it is with spiritual forces and in all these things we are more than conquerors.

They cannot separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus. Indeed, if they could, we would be defeated. Thank God, He loves us and His love for us causes Him to protect us, shield us, and watch over us.

We should always remember that the power of God that raised Christ from the dead resides within us. He lives in us, for it is God who is at work within us, willing and working His own good pleasure.

If only we could trust Him, the way we trust our money in the bank account or as we trust our cars filled with petrol that it would take us from point A to point B, what mighty men and women would walk on this planet earth. The Father would be so real to them and there would be no consciousness of failure, poverty, sickness or disease.

God gave us a command to “go you therefore and make disciples and in my name you cast out devils, you will heal the sick, etc”. We are empowered ambassadors of Christ. We should never forget what manner of men we are. We have the backing of Heaven.

As ambassadors we have the full backing of the supreme court of the universe. We have the backing of the Father and our Lord Jesus Christ coupled with the Holy Spirit and the angels of God. So how can we be failures apart from forgetting what manner of men we are?

Dr Doug Mamvura is a graduate of Charis Bible School.