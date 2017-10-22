Free medical outreach for W/Park residents

THOUSANDS of residents from Harare’s Warren Park suburb and surrounding areas last week benefitted from a free medical outreach organised by the Word of Life International Ministries in partnership with health service providers.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The one-day outreach was held at Suburban Medical Centre in Warren Park.

More than 15 medical personnel who include dentists, pediatricians, psychiatrists, nurses and other health specialists made up the team.

Word of Life International Ministries founder, Pastor Goodwill Shana told The Standard Style that a number of people were failing to access medical care owing to a number of reasons, chief being the high costs.

“We had a high turnout, a clear indication that a lot of people are struggling to pay for medical care and some of them even acknowledged that. We offered a helping hand and we managed to assist a good number of patients and for those with complex conditions, we referred them to specialists,” he said.

Pastor Shana described the programme as successful and encouraging given the number of people who turned up.

“We are happy that the programme achieved its purpose of touching people’s lives to enhance their wellbeing,” he said.

Some patients welcomed the programme and saluted Word of Life International Ministries for such a gesture.

“Our government must also do such outreach programmes as they are helpful to some of us who are no longer employed and struggling to get money to go to the hospital. I had problems with my tooth, but I am happy it was removed,” said Geoffrey Dube of Warren Park.

“This is a good programme, we are very happy to have people with such love and care for the underpriviledged. We need this to happen regularly; hopefully they will consider coming here again,” said Theresa Marumisa from Kambuzuma.

Pastor Shana said even though they believe in miracles, they also have faith in doctors, hence organising such a medical outreach programme. He said the programme was in line with the church’s vision and part of its social responsibility.

“Our medical outreach programme is just a way of giving back to the society as part of our social responsibility programme. This is in line with our church’s vision, which is affecting the community for Christ in every sphere, spiritually, politically, culturally and socially,” he said.

“We are aware that there are people who cannot afford medical fees, so we decided to come up with this programme to give a helping hand as our ministry believes more in being active in the country than preaching on the pulpit.”

Pastor Shana said churches must not only focus on talking about blessings on the pulpit, but they must do something tangible in society.

“As Word of Life International Ministries, we thrive to put the spirit of the practical gospel, that is why we have joined hands with the Environmental Management Agency in clean-up campaigns. We want to also do this programme in other areas,” he said.

Pastor Shana and wife Maureen, who is also a preacher, formed Word of Life International Ministries in November 1990.