Jesus Christ: Marketing the brand

THE basic message of the Bible, from the Old Testament right through to the New Testament, is a marketing campaign for an enduring, high quality brand called Jesus Christ.

By PHILLIP CHIDAVAENZI

We hear from Isaiah, that urbane and courtly Messianic prophet in Isaiah 9:6, “For unto us a child is born, unto us a son is given: and the government shall be upon his shoulder: and his name shall be called Wonderful, Counsellor, The mighty God, The everlasting Father, The Prince of Peace.”

When the angel Gabriel appeared to Mary, he reinforces the same message in Luke 1: 32, when he unveils more qualities about the same brand promised by Isaiah. He says, “He shall be called great, and shall be called the son of the highest: and the Lord God shall give unto him the throne of his father David…”

Several years later, just before Jesus launched his public ministry, there was another marketing campaign, this time spearheaded by John the Baptist.

As crowds gathered around the Jordan to hear John and be baptised, he tells them that “… he that cometh after me is mightier than I, whose shoes I am not worthy to bear: he shall baptise you with the Holy Ghost, and with fire: [12] Whose fan is in his hand, and he will thoroughly purge his floor, and gather his wheat into the garner; but he will burn up the chaff with unquenchable fire.”

Already, from this description, you already have a mental picture about this brand, and you may want to try it. We later learn from Paul that after having experienced this brand, you want to take it to others, so that they can also experience it.

Philippians 1:11b (MSG), “Live a lover’s life, circumspect and exemplary, a life Jesus will be proud of: bountiful in fruits from the soul, making Jesus Christ attractive to all, getting everyone involved in the glory and praise of God.”

This scripture says you’re duty-bound to make Christ attractive to all. It’s tragic when people in the world refuse to accept Christ because the believers they know don’t behave in a Christlike manner. This means you would have failed to make the brand attractive to potential buyers. It is important to carry yourself in the manner that Christ walked.

What is your behaviour like? How do you speak? How do you conduct yourself in the presence of others? Consider this instruction given by Paul to the church at Colossae.

Colossians 4:5-6, “Walk in wisdom toward them that are without, redeeming the time. [6]Let your speech be always with grace, seasoned with salt, that ye may know how ye ought to answer every man.”

It’s important how you conduct yourself among non-believers. The way you speak, whether, in public or in private, must minister grace to those who hear you, be useful and edifying.

This is about keeping away from all obscene words, unchaste expressions, filthiness, foolish talking and jesting. Always remember that those people you want to win for Christ are watching you.

If you develop the reputation of being the rumour peddler in your neighbourhood or workplace, do you think people will accept your Jesus when you introduce him to them? Don’t corrupt the brand by your unChristlike behaviour! We can learn, too, from the early apostles, what will happen when you effectively communicate this brand to others.

Acts 2:37 (AMP), “Now when they heard this they were stung [cut] to the heart, and they said to Peter and the rest of the apostles [special messengers], Brethren, what shall we do?”

I pray that God will give you such grace that when you minister to unbelievers, you will present Jesus to them so effectively that they will be cut to the heart and ask you: my sister, what shall we do? My brother, how do we get this brand? That will be an open door for you to start ministering salvation and win those souls to Christ.

l Phillip Chidavaenzi is the author of The Gospel of Grace: From the Old to the New Testament (2016) and Walking in the Spirit (2017).