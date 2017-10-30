Howard Pinjisi turns to gospel

sungura musician Howard “Vatenzi” Pinjisi has turned to gospel music as a way of widening his fan base.

BY CLAYTON MASEKESA

The musician will soon release his fifth album titled Hukuru Ndehwashe, Mafaro Kunyanya in Harare.

The album features six songs that have gospel messages laced with his hardcore sungura beat.

Pinjisi has made a name for himself in the sungura music circles with his popular hit Vashamarari off the album Dadiso in 2012.

He is backed by Orchestra Ndorochena.

His is the elder brother to sungura musician Tatenda, who has been rocking the airwaves with his plug track Saina.

Pinjisi told The Standard Style that his choice of gospel music was meant to reach a diverse audience.

“This time around I have come up with an album that is laden with gospel messages. I have realised that many people are now turning to God and I found it ideal to preach the Word of God through sungura music,” he said.

“Sungura music has been Zimbabwe’s most popular music genre. I will still maintain the sungura beat as a way of maintaining my fans.

“I have always been singing some tracks with a gospel touch, but now I am casting my net wider so that I can capture more souls using a sungura beat.”

The talented bassist who has been likened to Alick Macheso, said the new album was loaded with heavy beats and improved vocals.

“This will be a different album from my previous ones because we have come up with a different approach. I am looking forward to the success of the album because there are deep gospel thoughts and messages in the songs. We perfected the guitars and I am very confident in what we have done,” he said.

Pinjisi has previously released Umbiridzo in 2010, Dadiso (2012), Ngandure Yengoma (2013) and Chirambawasara (2015).

Born in 1983, Pinjisi joined Ngwenya Brothers led by Matsito in 2001 to 2006 where he recorded five albums.

In 2006 he joined Gift Amuli and recorded the popular album By Ginya.

Pinjisi has performed around Zimbabwe and Mozambique.