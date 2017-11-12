Marondera hosts music awards

Mashonaland East entertainment hub, Marondera Pamap will on December 9 host the third edition of the Marondera Music Awards.

By Staff Reporter

One of the organisers of the awards, which were launched in 2015 in a bid to recognise talent within the Marondera community, Nyasha Zhuwao, said all was in place for the ceremony, saying categories had been released.

“It’s all systems go. The third edition of the awards ceremony is on December 9 at Marondera Hope/Fay Hotel. Categories are out and preparations for the day are underway,” said Zhuwao.

“This year’s edition will be big and people should expect various artists, including Shinsoman, who will be the guest artist. DJs such as Obama, Erie and Tamuka will be spinning the wheels, supported by MCs Dragan, Codro and Aska.”

Last year artists battled it out in 20 categories, including the Best Producer, Best Riddim, Best Dressed, Promising New Artist, Best R‘n’B Artist, Best Rapper, Best Cinematographer, Best Collaboration, Song of The Year, Best Dancehall Song, Outstanding Male Award, Best Album, Most Recognised Artiste, Best Gospel Artist, Best Gospel Song, Best Dancehall Artist, Best DJ, Best MC, Best Female and Best Vocalist.

The Marondera Music Awards ceremony were launched in 2015 with the aim of recognising artistic talent in and around the Mashonaland East capital.

Last year’s edition was graced by different personalities, including flamboyant businessman Philip Chiyangwa, who was guest of honour.