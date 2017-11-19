Alchemy releases Shona version of Despacito

Masvingo hip-hop sensation Alchemy (real name Tedious Marezvavana) recently released a Shona version of the internationally-acclaimed song Despacito.

By Sukuoluhle Ndlovu

The Masvingo crooner chose to call his track Hes Kani Tindo. Despacito is a Spanglish summer single (the title of which means “Slowly”) that was released by Puerto Rican pop artist Luis Fonsi featuring Puerto Rican rapper Daddy Yankee.

The reggaeton-pop song was released in January and topped the charts in 40 countries.

Justin Bieber’s remix of the song was released in April, helping its reach spread wide into the English-speaking countries charts.

Recently, it was announced that Despacito is now the most streamed song of all time, having been played 4,6 billion times across all streaming services.

Alchemy said the popularity of the song compelled him to come up with the Shona version.

“I saw this song becoming a hit on social media circulating to everyone and almost every country translated the song into their own languages. This was the reason why l saw it fit to do the song in Zimbabwe, nobody had sang the song,” Alchemy told The Standard Style.

“The song has become a national anthem on our Masvingo Radio station Hevoi FM and YaFM in Zvishavane. I am planning to take the single to other radio stations across the country.”

Alchemy is also working on the Shona version of Enrique Iglesias’ track Bailando. The track is titled Nothando.

At a recent Abel Mavhura book launch in Harare, Alchemy, who was the guest musician, sang the song Despacito, sending the crowd wild.

When asked why he decided to sing about Tindo in the song, he said; “It is just a love song. I don’t have a girlfriend called Tindo, but it was just a name that came in my mind.”

Despite having this hit song, this has not made Alchemy relax as he is working on many musical projects.

“I am working on my album titled Invasion which will be released in the first week of December. There will be eight tracks and Despacito Refix will be a bonus track,” he said.

The 25-year-old is also working on a single titled Anything which features Zimdancehall star Dobba Don.

“There are more videos coming alongside the album Invasion and so far I have completed two,” he said.

The music star is also helping young musicians to achieve their dreams as he collaborated with one of the youngest music stars in Masvingo AKA D-Varen. Their track is called Body Art (Ndikoko).