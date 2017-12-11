Prophet Bondera charms South Africa

Grace Harvest Ministries International (GHMI) last week held a crusade at Bolokanang Secondary School in Garankuwa Zone 2 Pretoria, South Africa.

By Staff Reporter

More than 250 people gathered every day for the week-long crusade that was dubbed South Africa Prophetic Explosion. GHMI founder Prophet Tawanda Bondera presided over the service.

“It was one of our crusades outside Zimbabwe and was well-attended,” Prophet Bondera told The Standard Style.

“More than 50 people gave their life to Jesus and two women had their testimonies, with one confirming that she had been barren for 11 years while the other said she had conceived after three years in marriage. I had prayed for these women when we held a similar crusade in May at the same venue.”

Prophet Bondera said the crusade was characterised by anointing, miracles, healings and prophecy.

He said he would go back to South Africa on January 26 2018 for a similar service.

“I was overwhelmed and due to public demand, I am going back to Pretoria to do a similar service. This recent crusade was a huge success and hopefully, the one at the end of January will surpass all previous services,” he said.

The GHMI Pretoria assembly was established in October 2014 and it has become one of the most sought-after churches in South Africa.

Meanwhile, Prophet Bondera will host a Crossover All Night prayer on December 31 at the GHMI church in Mabvuku (near Kamunhu Shopping Centre).

The all-night crusade is running under the theme Night of Supernatural Encounter and is open to everyone. The service will start at 6pm and end the following morning.