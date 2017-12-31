Zim rapper nominated for Ukraine award

Rising rapper Tendai “Mega T” Gomba was set to raise Zimbabwe’s flag high after being nominated for the Splash Awards, which were scheduled to take place yesterday in Ukraine.

By Sukuoluhle Ndlovu

According to their website, the Splash Awards “are an international all-youth accolade created to honour and recognise outstanding achievements by foreigners residing in Ukraine and Ukrainians inclusive” in the entertainment industry.

Gomba (21), who is studying Economics and Management at Sunny National University in Ukraine, was nominated in the Promising Artist of the Year category.

“I feel honoured by this as it will give me a chance to showcase my talent and also create a name, which will become a household name here and hopefully back in my country,” Gomba told The Standard Style.

Gomba is the only Zimbabwean to be nominated for the awards and he believes his work is worth the gong.

“I do think I have what it takes as I believe I worked so hard and God is rewarding me for my hard work [and] I can say that I deserve this and I pray I will make it,” he said.

“I am just proud of how I am raising my country’s flag up high as I am one of the most recognised hip-hop artists from Zimbabwe.”

To celebrate the success, he promised to release a video for one of his songs on the awards night as a precursor to an eventful 2018 where he plans to drop a mixtape.

Meanwhile, Gomba — who started his musical journey at the age of 13 — bemoaned the language barrier as a major threat to his efforts in the foreign land.

“As a foreigner in a non-English speaking country, it is hard to show your full potential because language is a barrier and it slows down progress because people might have a negative attitude towards your music,” he added.

The 21-year-old was born and raised in Bulawayo and he studied at Thembiso Primary School.

He did he secondary education at Gifford High before finishing off at Churchill Boys High in Harare