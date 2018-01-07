Jah Prayzah sets sights on bigger achievements in 2018

Not even the sky is the limit to success for multi award-winning musician Mukudzei Mukombe popularly known as Jah Prayzah who is aiming for more achievements this year after a successful 2017.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

When talking about music in the past year it would be taboo to leave Jah Prayzah whose brand rose beyond imaginable proportions, especially in the last quarter.

In a phone interview with the Standard Style his manager Keen Mushapaidze reflected on the success, while asserting that this year will be about maintaining the tempo.

“We have quite a lot of achievements that we made in the past and we really enjoyed that because at the beginning we launched a label Military Touch Movement (MTM) which has grown and we are very grateful,” said Mushapaidze.

“As we look back, songs from the album Kutonga Kwaro were very popular, especially after the new dispensation where people were giving them different interpretations. We really think it was a good year for us.”

The year also saw the Uzumba-born musician’s music being dragged into the dangerous political arena believed to have caused his stoning at the funeral of his former bouncer.

However, Mushapaidze said those were the sad consequences of being an accomplished musician and by getting into the trade Jah Prayzah was full aware and ready for such situations.

“When Jah Prayzah made a decision to become an artiste those are some of the things he was ready for. People interpret music according to their own situations. he is happy with that not in terms of politics, but the success of his music,” he said.

Both local radio and television were playing his music most of the time during the “Operation Restore Legacy” leading to the overthrow of Robert Mugabe from presidency. It however remains to be seen whether the massive airplay presented rich pickings for the musician.

“In Zimbabwe and on the continent, we are generally still lagging behind in that regard, so there was not much revenue from the airplay and streaming but we have benefited if you look at how it improves the number of shows and corporates that want to work with us,” said Mushapaidze.

But with politics, seemingly stable now, only time will tell whether Jah Prayzah’s music will continue to have the same impact as the year progresses. his award-winning manager however believes even with politics aside their music still attracts a significant following.

“As long as it is good music, it will still sell and our goal is to continue releasing good music which will attract attention from all parts of the world.”