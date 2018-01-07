Rooted in the word of God shines

GREETINGS in the name of Jesus Christ in this new year, 2018, the Lord is at work in you both to will and to do of His good pleasure (Philippians 2:13).

By The Master

In my last instalment I said that local gospel music flourished in 2017 and some may have wondered what was the basis of that view.

But I guess their doubts did not last long, as later on the day the column appeared, like a tree planted by the rivers of water, that bringeth forth fruit in good season, gospel music shone on the annual music charts in Zimbabwe.

Rooted in the Word by Best Mukundi Masinire came out number six in the Coca Cola ZBC top 50 videos of the year with 2 537 votes.

In the same competition music fans also voted for two gospel songs by multi-award winning artist Reverend Togarepi Chivaviro; Maranatha with 1 907 votes and Tariro Yangu had 1 217 votes.

On Radio Zimbabwe Blessing Shumba outshined the rest of the local musicians by clinching pole position in the top 100 charts for 2017.

However, it is the rise of upcoming artist Masinire that caught the nation’s eye and is set to inspire more upcoming gospel artists, as he beat artists such as one of Zimbabwe’s most popular musicians Jah Prayzah,who was on number 10 with his song Nziyo yerudo receiving 818 votes in a tight contest won by Winky D with the video Rugare amassing 5 555 votes.

Of all the gospel videos in the top 50 Masinire’s had the highest position and the 25-year-old rising gospel artist thanked God for achieving such a feat at an early stage in his music.

The journalist-cum-musician’s world-class single Rooted in the Word Of God is a duet he did with songstress, Whitney Songbird.

The video has become an instant hit, whose success has gone beyond Masinire’s expectations.

“They were only three gospel songs on the top 10. And we’re grateful to God that our song is among the three, considering that we’re rising artists,” he said.

“I must say though that the greatest achievement I can ever have in my music walk is to touch people’s hearts and to transform lives.

“This is bigger than any award or reward that man may ever give me. I believe this year by the Spirit of God it is going to be 10 times more.”

In the song Masinire, declares the goodness of Jesus Christ, testifying to the world what He has done for him.

Masinire said this new year he was going to cement his achievements with the release of another exquisite video titled Yanaya.

“Yanaya talks about spring time. In the song, I’m thanking God for the showers of blessings he poured upon my life. Saying yanaya mangu mvura, nhasi yanaya mangu mumunda.

“I’m releasing it end of January. We have already shot the video and its now being edited. The song is a solo but the video features the likes of Willis Watafi, Whitney Songbird, Beatrice Matewere, Minister Tait, Dr Chad, to mention just a few.”

To produce the audio on Wanaya Masinire worked with Wisdom Nyaparami, who is also the producer of Rooted in The Word, while the video was done by Pro Media.

Whitney Songbird said the single to number six on the Coca Coca Top 50 charts was no ordinary achievement and it marked a significant stride in the duo’s careers.

“This achievement is just a sign that God can do much more than we think or expect and it’s a great inspiration to do more and better.

“It may not be a money position but above all we celebrate the impact the song made in people’s spirit which the top most achievement we could ever get, anything else is secondary.

With two albums under his belt, Nakusasa Futhi (2015), produced by Dickson Mandota at Moods of Africa Studios and The Singles album (2016) produced by Tawanda Midzi at Insound Studios, Masinire’s stock in the genre is rising.

The song, off The Singles album got the a nomination on the Human Rights Defenders Awards 2016 on the Artist of the Year category.

Besides singing, the Christ Embassy member is also a journalist working in both print and broadcasting.

He described his beat as a blend of various genres, including reggae, Afro-pop, soft rock and Afro-jazz among others and thanked his pastor Ruth Musarurwa for the inspiration and teaching him the word that is consistent with the message it bears.