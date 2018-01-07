Shumba 2017 gospel music kingpin

GOSPEL music superstar Blessing Shumba says God is behind his talent that has seen him dominating awards.

BY CLAYTON MASEKESA

Shumba became the king of Gospel music in the country when he dominated the local music scene. His two songs Changachajaira Satani and Ichiripo Tariro scooped the first and second positions respectively in the popular Radio Zimbabwe Coca Cola top 50.

Changachajaira Satan is Radio Zimbabwe’s top song for 2017. The two songs are from his 2017 album– My Season.

Shumba received a total of $4500 (Changachajaira Satani $2500 and Ichiripo Tariro $2000).

The two songs that had more than 270 000 votes dominated the weekly top 20 charts for almost six months interchanging positions one and two.

In 2015, Shumba who is gifted with a rich voice and composing prowess, scooped the same prize in the same competition with the song Chimwenechimwe.

Contacted for a comment a highly elated Shumba said: “Firstly, I would like to thank listeners and all people for their votes. I am overwhelmed by this. This is not Blessing Shumba alone but it is the work of the Lord.”

The musician added that the songs were released at a right time when the people of Zimbabwe were craving for a new season in their social and economic lives.

“Most of the songs on the album (My Season) talk of hope. So l can simply say the listeners picked Changachajaira and Ichiripo Tariro because the songs gave the people hope. Zimbabweans have high expectations and God speaks to people in different ways,” he said.

Shumba said it is God who gives him what to sing about.“As a musician l pray for Zimbabwe and that is when God speaks and gives me what to sing,” Shumba said.

To date, The Holy Psalms front man has released four albums —Ishe Wazvose (2009), NdiMwari (2011), Shongwe (2012) and NdiJesu (2015).

In 2016, he released Calvary and followed it with My Season last year. The album NdiMwari, which features plug tracks Mufaro, Hama and Ndichauya Nei, was voted outstanding album at the 2012 National Arts Merit Awards. He is one of Zimbabwe’s gospel music kingpins who have changed the face of the gospel music scene. His distinct type of music has seen the rise of copycats. Shumba is also Ring Driving School ambassador and owns Psalmist Studio in Mutare.