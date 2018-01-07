Teban Cee ‘unlocks’ full potential

South Africa based Dancehall singer Simbarashe “Teban Cee” Jacha, famed for collaborating with Jamaican star Gyptian on the single Slow Wine two years ago, is back with another track titled Naye to be released this week.

Kennedy Nyavaya

The song produced by Quazor of Young Gamez Entertainment is a precursor to his sophomore album Unlocked which is set for release in March.In an interview with Standard Style from his Cape Town base, the musician said the 10-track project is a presentation of the Afro-Dancehall sound which will “unlock the true Teban Cee to the world”.

“I used to be just a Reggae and Dancehall artist with a few Afro songs but ‘Unlocked’ is a full show of my transition into Afro Dancehall, in other words I’m unlocking the true Teban Cee to the world,” he said.

Taking a leaf from established West African Acts including RunTown, Patoranking, Burna Boy and Stone Bwoy among other Teban Cee said the album is a mixture of Afrobeatz and reggae-dancehall genres.

“It (the album) is a product consisting of mixed genres and this Naye track is Afrobeatz so basically the album contains Afrobeatz, AfroTrap, Dancehall and Reggae as I thought of trying something different but still giving it my original Reggae and Dancehall feel,” he said.

The 27-year old who will release a few more singles in the build-up to the release of the full album believes his forthcoming witty lyrics will soon be a hit among dancehall lovers locally as he prepares for a promotional tour later in the year.

“I also sampled an old time hit song Wangu Ndega and I am currently planning on a Zimbabwe tour this year to promote my music alongside my brother (not biological) Trevor Dongo and many more still to confirm,” he said adding that his local marketing team was working on the logistics.

Meanwhile the multilingual musician who sings in Shona, English and Patois aims for more successful feats than he got when he released his debut album titled Blessed Moments in 2016.

Some of the songs off the album made it in the top 10 Reggae Charts on the Southern side of the Limpopo River with the song Babe Unospaka featuring Trevor Dongo playing on MamsFm SA, Tshwane Fm SA and Power Ace Radio, Pamtengo Radio both in the United Kingdom.

Slow Wine featuring Gyptian and Vibesy featuring Massicker from Jamaica also played on both local and foreign airwaves.

His song “My Year” produced by Kenyan Felix Kanyi got him nominated for the best upcoming artiste on Mzansi Reggae Awards in 2012 while also got nominated for Best Zimdancehall Artiste in the Diaspora back in 2014.