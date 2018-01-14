Samaita scores historic sales with new album

Diamond Studios, the company that was tasked to market and distribute Brian Samaita’s latest album Rinoonekwa Nemavanga, says the album is selling like hot cake.

Samaita released the project, a five-track album that features the late Tongai Dhewa Moyo’s son Obert, in December last year. Obert’s single track titled Dhewa Vedu, which is featured on the album, is dedicated to his late father.

Diamond Studios A&R manager John Muroyi confirmed to The Standard Style that Samaita’s album was one of the most sought-after albums at the moment.

“The album Rinoonekwa Nemavanga is selling like hot cake since its release. I can say at the moment it is the best-selling sungura album. I think the inclusion of Tongai’s son Obert on the album is major boost for Samaita,” Muroyi said.

“Almost every radio station is playing the songs from the album, contrary to his previous album which was a flop. On this one, Samaita improved tremendously.”

Samaita a businessman-cum-musician based in Mutare has remained loyal to the game, vowing to keep his colleague Moyo’s music alive. His previous projects include Nemiwo Munazvo, Murodzi Wepfungwa, Tsono and Kumaziva Ndadzoka.

The album, which was produced by veteran producer Bothwell Nyamhondera, carries tracks such as Baba Namai, Bhuru, Iye Anonzwa, Mufaro Wangu and Ndaizviziva. Samaita’s wife features on the song titled Iye anonzwa.

Samaita, who is now a born-again Christian, thanks to his redemption at the hands of South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri, expressed happiness over the response the album has received since its release two weeks ago.

“The response from the market is so amazing that even people from outside the country are requesting that we upload the songs on online platforms like YouTube, something which we are doing right now,” Samaita said.

“To popularise the album, I am working on a DVD album which is due for release in the next few months. I am shooting the videos in and around Mutare.”

He said Obert was learning fast and would soon host live shows.

“I am teaching him how to play the guitars. As for the voice, he is like his father and there isn’t much to train him. I am sure he is capable of keeping his father’s legacy alive,” he said.

The Murondatsimba frontman said they had lined up a number of shows across the country to promote the album.