Right, we are at mid-month and only two more weeks to go. January is indeed proving to be a very long month, but my dear brethren, let’s hang in there as payday will soon be upon us and it will be 11 more months till we see this dreadful “January disease”.

By Edith

As the days have gotten a bit better, I think it’s time that we incorporate a bit of opulence in our meals. Last week, we talked about soya meatballs, some people call soya the almost meat-meat. So, this week, let’s bring back our beloved meat to the table as we sojourn through our January sorrows.

This week, we focus on a traditional favourite for a number of Zimbabweans. This is one meal that almost every Zimbabwean, young and old, rich or poor, from the urban areas or rural areas, has eaten more times than any other in their lives. It’s called Haifiridzi and for the love of food, I have no idea why it is so called. All I know is that Haifiridzi is the Shonglish version of Highfield, which is a suburb in Harare, one of the oldest in the city actually.

Haifiridzi is basically beef cooked together with vegetables and served with sadza. It’s a very healthy and filling meal. For this meal, I have chosen an inexpensive beef cut that will also be easy on the pocket. You can also use beef bones for this, but you will need to spend a bit more time cooking them so that they are cooked through. This meal will cost approximately $7,50 depending on the cut of beef you decide to buy. Make sure that the beef cut is a bit fatty, which makes it tastier than when it’s made with leaner meats. Let’s get into cooking.

Beef Haifiridzi

l600g commercial beef, cubed

l½ tsp black pepper

l½ teaspoon mild curry powder

l1 small onion

l4 cloves garlic

l2 tomatoes, chopped

l1 bunch rape, covo, mustard leaf or collard greens.

Salt to taste

l4 tbs oil

Method:

In a medium to large pot, heat the oil. Add the meat and fry. Add the black pepper and curry powder. Fry until the meat is golden brown. Add onions and the crushed garlic. Fry until onions are translucent.

Add salt to taste and enough water to cover the meat, about ½ cup water. Reduce heat and simmer until the water is finished. Test with a fork.

If not ready add another ½ cup water and simmer further. Add tomatoes and allow to cook about five minutes. Add the sliced leaf greens and cook about three to five minutes. I prefer the greens to still be green an crunchy. Serve this with a good portion of sadza.