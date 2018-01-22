PyeongChang is under aim by terrorists

It is not long till the beginning the Winter Olympiad in South Korean PyeongChang. The security of forthcoming Games has became “Achilles heel” for authorities in South Korea. Assessing the level of protection of the sport objects many experts advise that the sportsmen themselves and the fans can became perfect targets for terrorists.

Meanwhile, there is a high probability that the terrorists of Islamic State will try to take revenge on the other directions after they had had serious defeat in the Middle East. The forthcoming Games can be taken by terrorists as perfect possibility to remind about them. It is not just a supposition. Some time ago a few parts of chatting of terrorists of ISIS in “Telegram” were published. The terrorists discussed actively the ways to organize the acts of terrorism during Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang.

The experts raise the alarm calling South Korean authorities to be ready to repeal the attacks. In particular, American journalist and political analyst Sophie Mangal doesn′t doubt in serious intentions of ISIS terrorists.

“It looks like ice-palaces and arenas of Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang are the main objects for terrorist attacks in the nearest future. The terrorists are trying to restore their weak positions after they are loosing the control under the territory and as a result, resources of Iraq and Syria. Undoubtedly, possible attacks of the terrorists can cause a lot of human victims”, – the expert established.

Moreover, the system of security is the main problem of the forthcoming Olympic Games. The location of the sports objects in PyeongChang won′t allow to evacuate people very quickly in case of terrorist threat. For example, mountain-skiing stadium Junbon and ice-palace Genpcho are very close to one another: mass people gathering around these two arenas will cause the transport infrastructure will be paralyzed and the massive crush will appear.

In any case, the experts warn the fans about the real danger if they travel to PyeongChang.