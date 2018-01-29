Shashl to prove why she got Universal Music deal

Local music followers may need to write down the name of young RnB/Soul musician Ashleigh “Shashl” Moyo who is in the studio working on a couple of singles and a “sizzling debut album”.

By Staff Reporter

Her manager, Wesley Williams may sound like bragging about this young talent, but the mere fact that Shashl has attracted the attention of the reverred Universal Music stable speaks volumes of the potential bottled inside this young girl.

Shashl has already been signed by Universal Music stable, becoming the first female musician in the country to clinch such a great deal.

In an interview with The Standard Style, Williams expressed confidence over the vocalist’s capability, which he said is uniquely strengthened by the talent to play multiple music instruments.

“She is an all-rounder when it comes to music as she can also produce besides singing and has a great personality that helps her to interact with people of all walks of life,” he said.

“Her success in capturing the audience beyond Zimbabwe is attributed to her rare music talent that is augmented by her ability to play close to 10 music instruments.”

According to her manager, it is not by accident that Shashl, who is nominated in the Best Female Southern African Artist category of the AMI Afrika awards, has achieved so much while only aged 19 and that will be proven through music set for release during the course of the year.

“As we speak right now, she is busy in the studio in South Africa putting her artistic aptitude to use, (so music fans should) expect more great music from her and most definitely a sizzling debut album.”

Her lucrative deal with Universal Music means that her music will be handled by the label which has a worldwide music distribution network.

Interestingly, in addition to making great music, Shashl has other dreams — to follow in her father’s footsteps and become a medical doctor. She is the daughter of renowned doctor, Obadiah Moyo who is also CEO of Chitungwiza Central Hospital.