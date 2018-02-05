Mildred dreams bigger, aims higher

Masvingo model, Mildred Mukachana, is aiming high, this time targeting catalogue and runway modelling.

By Sukuoluhle Ndlovu in Masvingo

Catalogue models are hired to wear clothes or demonstrate products for various print publications and store catalogues while runway models demonstrate clothing and accessories during fashion shows.

Last year the 24-year-old model was among a bevy of beauties that was selected for the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe finals, but her dream was shattered after the event was cancelled.

“I was looking forward to Miss Tourism, but the pegeant was called off at the 11th hour,” she told The Standard Style.

“However, that did not stop me from trying to achieve my other related goals as I am now applying for catalogue and runway modelling. l believe this will give me more exposure and l can be able to take my career to the next level.”

Mukachana attended Rujeko Primary School and proceeded to Pamushana High School for her “O” Level before enrolling at Victoria High School for her “A” Level. She moved to Great Zimbabwe University (GZU) where she studied for a degree in Development Studies.

Her modelling career started two years ago when she participated in the Miss GZU.

“In 2016, l took part in the Miss GZU and l was crowned Miss Culture and this was my breakthrough because l realised that l could take modelling to greater heights,” she said.

“The following year l auditioned for the Miss Grand Sea Universe but unfortunately l did not make it for the finals due to circumstances beyond my control. Last year l went for the Miss Tourism auditions, but the pageant was cancelled.”

Mukachana said she also took part in the Miss Rotaract and was crowned the first princess. She was chosen among the top eight models at the Miss Dzimbabwe Arts Festival.

The young model who is inspired by runway models — Tendai Honda, Ashley Morgan and Sibusisiwe Falala — has been a huge fanatic of modelling since she was young.

“Miss World inspired me since l was a small girl and l would tell myself that one day l would take part in the pageant,” she said.

“One of the major reasons l joined modelling was to prove that it was not all about the body because during my early years l was a chubby girl.”

She said she wants to make it big both on the modelling and academic fronts as she intends to study for a Masters Degree while pursuing her modelling career.

“I want to do a Masters Degree and l am applying for a scholarship to study outside the country. This will enable me to get more exposure as far as my modelling career is concerned,” she said.

However, she said modelling just like any other career had its challenges.

“Models are looked down upon and the modelling industry is viewed as lewd and a haven for people of loose morals. My advice to models out there is that one can be a model and be themselves and retain their dignity.”