Gotcha Nyama set for the stars

By Style Correspondent

For a man who at one time spent the greater part of the day playing with figures as an accountant for big corporates, Samuel Mutukudzi (34) exudes gripping business acumen which will certainly take the Gotcha Nyama steakhouse brand to its zenith.

“Gotcha Nyama Steakhouse is an idea born of a desire to give Zimbabweans some quality yet affordable gourmet experience,” Mutukudzi told The Standard Style.

“More often than not, people visit big hotels if they want to enjoy a hearty meal, but these often have a big pinch on your pockets. At Gotcha Nyama, we decided to do away with the pre-cooked, fatty, spice-coated foods. All our meats are grilled and are seasoned with unique sources which you can tell from a bite even when blindfolded.”

Married to Julian Chitenga Mutukudzi, the Gotcha Nyama boss is blessed with a boy child called Makomborero and family remains one of his greatest motivation.

Buoyed by his strong faith being a member of a local respected Christian denomination, Mutukudzi believes 2018 is a great year for his steakhouse business and more Gotcha Nyama branches will be sprouting in Harare and other major cities.

“My wife, who runs an events and catering business, greatly influenced this business idea. I believe the quality we give our customers will create a unique niche for our steakhouse brand. 2018 is a big year for us and those who love quality and fresh food. Our hope is to open more branches this year and beyond,” he said.

Growing up in Dande, Mahuwe under Chief Chitsungo in Mashonaland Central Province, Mutukudzi said he strongly believed business was going to be his mainstay.

“Much of my growing up was in Dande after which I came to Kuwadzana for my high school and tertiary education. I then trained in accounting with the Southern Africa Association of accountancy before I took up the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants,” he said.

“The training and skills I gained from the aforementioned courses and my work experience have come in handy in my business. I equally draw my inspiration from local business giants who I have always looked up to even as a growing young man.”

Situated at Joina City’s first floor in Harare, Gotcha Nyama Steakhouse has a unique business model in that it is a restaurant and bar complete with a VIP lounge but still maintains a homely and welcoming aura.

“We are your one-stop shop for all kinds of meat, from your T-bone, ribs, pork chops, rump steaks and chicken, among other dishes. We strongly believe our passion for food presentation is the driving factor behind the excellent services that we give our customers,” said Julian.

“Food ministers to the stomach and soul of people and we have deliberately made it possible for people to enjoy their good food while those that love the intoxicating waters can do so in a homely and orderly manner without disturbing the other coy and peace-loving clients.”

True to the warm power couple’s assertion, middle-aged women, some with babies strapped on their backs trooped in even as some respectable men enjoyed their daily dosage of the wise waters while munching on some savoury meals.

“We have very few steakhouses in Zimbabwe especially in the CBD. Most of these restaurants and fast-food outlets offer these pre-cooked, deep-fried chicken and other foodstuffs to their clients. At Gotcha Nyama you order and we prepare a healthy, warm meal which you can enjoy at your best convenience in terms of cost and quality,” Mutukudzi said.

The food-loving couple also revealed that they were availing their venue to the development of local arts while also directing their income to some charitable organisations.

“We strongly believe you are blessed for others and every now and then we have upcoming musical groups performing for our patrons especially during busy days. While such performances bring entertainment value to our clients, they also give the unheralded talent an opportunity to showcase what they have,” he said.

“Beyond arts development we are also partnering a number of charitable organisations among them Lilly of Valleys and JMA Foundation which are involved in a number of community development projects. Just last week we had some special event on Valentine’s Day where patrons were treated to good music while enjoying the Gotcha Nyama experience.”

Mutukudzi revealed that moving into the future they were also hoping to host brand activations, comedy shows, arts and business indabas as well album launches as they seek to support local talent and brands.

“We are the home of good food and there is no second guessing the quality of our services. Gotcha Nyama is the place to be and we are here to stay and conquer,” he said.

“We want Zimbabweans and its visitors to have fill from a trusted steakhouse while growing their brands and art forms. We will be hosting various brands and artistes for their brand activations, comedy shows and even album launches. It’s Gotcha Nyama season and people must Gotcha Nyama.”