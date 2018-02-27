Wenyasha to bring gospel musicians together

By Sindiso Dube

Dubbed Taste of Glory, talented gospel musician Nyasha “Wenyasha” Chingono’s debut live DVD recording will be a “test of glory” as he embarks on bringing together seasoned musicians together on April 7 at Theatre in the Park in Harare.

Artistes who are set to feature in the 15 songs live recording are Takesure Zamar, who will do three songs with Wenyasha, Elard Cherayi, Trust Ngwenya, Allen Jenje, Bongani Mhlabi and Nama award winner Janet Manyowa.

Wenyasha said the initiative was meant to break the individualism within gospel musicians and to forge collaborations.

“In Zimbabwe we have a mentality of doing things alone and going on about who is better than who and who is the best. As a young artiste who is on the come up, I want to bring worshipers together and do things for the Lord and his glory, there are no egos involved we believe there are no big and small artistes, we are all artistes,” said Chingono.

Wenyasha revealed to The Standard Style that he has an eventful year lined up.

“I have a number of events lined up for the year and I thank the lord for the opportunities. I will do an acoustic night in Bulawayo, I will launch the DVD sometime this year, and do more visible shows across the county. Already I have invites in South Africa, Kwekwe, Harare, Bulawayo and other cities,” he said.

Wenyasha, a scribe who turned to the microphone, has found the going smooth with his debut album Mbiri Kuna Jesu, which was launched in Bulawayo in 2016.

The seven-track album carries tracks such as Anogona Zvese, a mbira-fused track of hope, Nyasha Dzenyu, testimony of God’s grace in the musician’s life, Poreswa, Musadzokere Kumashure featuring Takesure Zamar and the title track.

The 28-year-old musician graduated from Midlands State University in 2014 with a degree in Media and Society Studies.