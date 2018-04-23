Moyo unleashes another short film

SOUTH Africa-based Zimbabwean producer Mthulisi Moyo has upped his game following the release of a short film, titled Inyembezi Zexoxo, which will be launched in Zimbabwe on May 5.

By Staff Reporter

Diamond Studios will market and distribute the DVD of the short film, which features Zimbabweans Jennifer Peter, Silibaziso Dube, Mqondisi Ncube, Vela Ncube, Mayibongwe Moyo and Phikisani Ndlovu.

The film producer-cum-actor has kept faith in the South African duo of pop artiste Freddy Gwala and veteran actor Vusi Thanda, popularly known in film circles as Tshawe.

Both Gwala and Tshawe have featured in a number of productions done by the Filabusi-born actor. However, in Inyembezi Zexoxo the pair appears in cameo roles.

“I have worked with Gwala and Tshawe in many productions, and in this film they don’t feature prominently. It’s a film that carries a Zimbabwean story, so it features a number of Zimbabweans,” said Moyo.

The film was shot in Zimbabwe and South Africa and features Moyo and Peter as the main characters.

The story is about Mahlalela (Moyo) who proposes love to a woman (Peter) and after the proposal hits a brick wall, Mahlalela seeks the services of a prophet.

“Initially when I released the trailer I had titled the short film Mahlalela to Know The Truth. However, due to public demand we resorted to the title Inyembezi Zexoxo.

This drama is popular in Zimbabwe and South Africa,” Moyo said.

Touted for bringing together Zimbabwean and South African artistes in short films, Moyo believes he is now ready for the big one, a feature film.

“It’s something that I am contemplating doing. However, I need to mobilise resources before I commit myself to such a big project,” he said.

Moyo did much of the film production, with support from Oriel “Madala” Mabaso, who did the shooting while Simon Tshita did the editing. Thulani Nyathi and Mabaso directed the film.