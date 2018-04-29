Andy Muridzo’s moment of truth

When he joined Jah Prayzah’s music crusade Military Touch Movement (MTM), Andy Muridzo immediately took his half-baked third album Tichambotenderera to JP studios for final touch-ups.

By Kennedy Nyavaya

The end-product, judging from the fans’ reaction, was below par and many believed this was because he had gone into bed with a competitor who was out to douse his flame.

His one-year stint under the MTM banner was a cocktail of tension and subtle plots, leading to an acrimonious split that left the Muridzo brand weaker.

That however, is water under the bridge and the Jeetaz band frontman is back on his feet determined not to repeat his mistakes. He’s out to pick up from where he left with the release of a 16-track album titled Munondo this Friday.

“This time it (the album) is purely original and does not have any trace of influence from anyone I was involved with in the recent past,” he told The Standard Style in a phone interview.

Many a time he has been labelled his Jah Prayzah’s copycat, but he insists things will never be the same and to back this up he did not work with his long-time producer Maselo, but instead settled for Casper Beats.

the MTM breakaway also seems to have alienated him from the lot who hang around Jah Prayzah. He has now chosen Progress Chipfumo, Mbeu and Gary Tight, among others, as his supporting acts on the day of the launch.

Muridzo says he wants to unleash God’s sword (munondo) to “deal with dark forces that hinder progress among people”.

“That is what the music in my new album is about. it is not gospel as such, but mainly touches on social life and speaks about problems affecting people’s day-to-day lives,” said Muridzo.

The Dherira singer (born Andrew Ngwenya) has released a countless number of Zimdancehall songs as well as collaborations.

According to him, the diversion was a means to maintain relevance while the album will carry the contemporary traditional sound he is known for.

“The sound I have been dishing out in most of the singles I have released this year has been Zimdancehall and that has been to maintain my relevance,” he said.

“When it comes to the album I will not do any of those funny tricks but will revert back to my original sound so everyone should just get ready for very good music.”

His manager Gift Petro, who described the latest project as “exceptional”, said everything was set for the launch scheduled for 1+1 night club in the capital.

“In terms of logistics, we are on a good path because our venue carries a total of 2 000 people and that is the number we are expecting so they will be able to fit it,” he said.

Petro said they would be selling CDs and flash disks containing all of Muridzo’s four albums.