Mai Patai punishes the devil with new release

GWERU-BASED gospel musician Respina Patai has resurrected her musical career by punishing the devil who was behind her challenges which caused a lengthy lull in her career following the hit song Mazambara from the album Rumbidzwai, which she did with her husband, Ephraim, over a decade ago.

By The Master

After facing numerous challenges in her life, the 39-year-old artiste — popularly known as Mai Patai — is confident that her latest project, titled Punish the Devil, will eclipse the success enjoyed by Mazambara.

“My latest project is called Punish the Devi. the album title was derived from Relevations 20 verse 10. I faced a lot of challenges and troubles in life, which could have pulled me down, but l told myself that the devil should be punished, which then led me into releasing the album Punish the Devil,” she told The Standard Style.

The new album carries tracks Ndinodaira, Moyo Munyoro, Usatye, Shoko Rinesimba, Anokomborera, Dai Asiri Jesu, Ruvengo and Denga Rashe.

Mai Patai said they would take the album countrywide through live shows to entertain their fans who are starved of their music.

“I was quiet in the music industry because l had running contracts with recording companies and when our contracts expired, it was hard to stand alone as a musician as there were no resources,” she said.

According to the King James Version of the Bible, Revelation 20:10 says: “And the devil that deceived them was cast into the lake of fire and brimstone, where the beast and the false prophet are, and shall be tormented day and night for ever and ever.”

Mai Patai said she began her career as her husband’s backing vocalist in 1999 before recording her own song Mazambara in 2002.

“Since then, people fell in love with my music and asked my husband that l record my own album. In 2004, l recorded my first album called Makanaka and had two more albums after, including the current new album Punish the Devil,” she said.

With 40 songs that she sang under her husband’s tutelage and three albums under her belt, Mai Patai said her mission was to sing and write songs to spread the gospel everywhere.

“Music is not just my career, but it’s my life. It’s a part of me. My husband supported me in every step l took pertaining to music and now l am not just a singer, but also a songwriter,” she said.

Mai Patai was born in a Christian family and would sing in church at Sunday school following in the footsteps of her mother.

“Music was just around me and my mother used to sing for me gospel music, so that inspired me to want to sing more and more till gospel music became a part of me,” she said.

“My biggest inspiration was a gospel band called Gospel Trumpet, which was led by Pastor Stan Mutemererwa.”

Mai Patai’s biggest testimony in her career is when she recorded Mazambara in 2002 and it unexpectedly became a breakthrough song.

“It became the national anthem that year. I was surprised as to how the nation accepted and loved that song. since then l realised that it just takes a pen, paper and a hand that writes from the heart to sing a song that the nation desires,” she said.

Locally, she is a fan of Gospel Trumpet, the Charambas and Baba Machanic Manyeruke, among others.

Curtain-raising at the Nguva Yakwana gospel music show that took place in 2003 was her most memorable live show.

“l took part as a curtain-raiser, but the fans showed a lot of support during that show and we stole the limelight. Fans requested that we sing again, they enjoyed our performance, we became stars of the moment,” she said.

The couple, popularly known as Baba naMai Patai, is blessed with “four beautiful angels” — Mavis, Merlin, Moila and Miley — and she revealed that her daughters are the ones who also keep her going.

