Stunner retraces his urban grooves roots

Controversial rapper Stunner (pictured) has retraced his urban grooves yesteryear glory by doing a remix of Team Hombe — a track which cemented his position on the local music scene.

By Sindiso Dube

The remix, produced by the rapper’s trusted chum Noble Stylz, features Jnr Brown, Cal_vin, Freeman, Gze, Ninja Lipsy, Andy Muridzo, Soul Jah Love, Seh Calz and Stunner.

“The idea is to bring my counterparts on one track and celebrate music and working together. I would have loved to include more numbers on the track even as much as 20 artistes, but we had to settle for only 10,” Stunner told The Standard Style.

“The track is done; what’s left is shooting the video, which we will do next. We want the tune to drop at once with the video.”

With a career spanning close to two decades, Stunner is one of the few surviving members of the urban grooves generation. Many of his colleagues’ careers died a natural death while others relocated to foreign countries, particularly South Africa, in search of greener pastures.

Stunner rose from the days he was a choreographer and dancer to the time he started recording his own music with tracks such as Rudo Rwemari, experimenting as a dancehall artiste and eventually breaking into the fast-rising urban grooves where he managed to bulldoze his way and has maintained his “dominance” up to now.

With hits such as Rudo Rwemari, Dhafu Korera, Song Yako and more, it is only tracks such as Godo and Team Hombe that made Stunner a household name in the music industry.

Team Hombe catapulted Stunner to be the first local artiste to perform at the Big Brother stage in 2010.

Ironically, Stunner set his foot on the Big Brother Africa house before his former girlfriend Pokello did, the difference being that the latter was there as a housemate and on her eviction she dramatically broke up with Stunner and revealed that she was now with Ghanaian Elikem whom she met in the house.