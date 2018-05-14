10-man Triangle frustrate FC Platinum

TEN-MAN Triangle pulled off a stunning second half performance to hold champions FC Platinum to a goalless draw in a Castle Lager Premier Soccer League encounter at Mandava Stadium in Zvishavane yesterday.

BY TERRY MADYAUTA

FC Platinum….. (0)

Triangle FC……. (0)

Having won their last three games on the trot, FC Platinum looked poised to account for the scalp of Taurai Mangwiro’s Triangle.

The two sides had a drab first half with the first clear-cut chance of the game coming on the stroke of half time through Lameck Nhamo who unleashed a shot from close range which Petros Mhari calmly collected.

Though Triangle were reduced to 10 men when Arnold Chivheya was given marching orders by referee Nkosana Nduna for a second bookable offence, the Shuga Boys remained offensive for the entirety of the game.

On the hour mark, FC Platinum substitute Gift Mbweti was set up in the box by Cameroonian Albert Eonde, but he fluffed his effort.

Moments later, former Highlanders skipper Rahman Kutsanzira was picked unmarked inside the box by Jameson Mukombwe, but he failed to connect the ball with the goalkeeper at his mercy.

At the other end, Nhamo proved to be a menace and he almost scored for Triangle, after a neat interchange with Simba Makoni, but his final shot too soft.

On the 69th minute mark, Triangle were denied what appeared to be a penalty call when Nhamo was crudely tackled in the box by Kelvin Moyo.

FC Platinum coach Norman Mapeza expressed disappointment with his side’s performance.

“I am disappointed because this is two points lost,” said Mapeza.

“We did everything but we failed to score, but we can’t mourn. I am happy the guys played well, the most important thing is to keep working hard and make sure that we take positives from this game.

Mangwiro heaped praises on his team.

“The guys stuck to the plan and being one man down, they soldiered on,” he said.

“We frustrated them in the first half and we had more possession, but the goal didn’t come.

“We couldn’t get the penalty decision when everyone saw that it was a clear penalty, but that is football”.