It’s not just about beauty: Vanessa

Twenty-year-old Bulawayo model Vanessa Ncube says it’s more of her sharp brains that drives her modelling career than her beauty

“Modelling is an art. It’s not just about exhibiting your beauty and body on the ramp, but it’s also about using your brains to master the art,” Ncube told The Standard Style on Wednesday.

By Sindiso Dube

“Being a beauty with brains is important as beauty fades and your brains will always identify you.

“Many girls underrate the power of educating themselves, but this will in the future catch up with them. We have girls who have failed to boldly represent cities or the country when they are appointed as brand ambassadors because they lack the capacity as they are not educated.”

Ncube is doing A Level, specialising in Mathematics, Chemistry and Physics.

“After my studies I wish to study radiology. It will help me achieve my goals as a businesswoman and creating my own brand name,” she said.

The sassy model, who started modelling in 2015, is under the watchful eye of Open Eye Studios, a modelling and talent management agency, run by former Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Samantha Tshuma.

“Working with Open Eye is fun. We work together as a family and the guidance of Miss Tshuma is amazing. She has got vast experience, you learn a new thing every day,” said Ncube.

Ncube has participated in several modelling pageants and fashion design expos.

“I am looking forward to take part in as many events as possible, events that will develop my brand and my city,” she said.