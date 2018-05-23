BlackDiamond ropes in Bobby Valentino director

After touring the United Kingdom with South Africa’s most sought-after house/Gqom duo, Distruction Boyz, UK-based Zimbabwean group BlackDiamond has released a sparkling music video for their single Vosho.

By Sindiso Dube

The production was directed by Dego Visions and Chalky, who have worked with American artistes such as Bobby Valentino and Keith Sweat as well as British musicians Wiley and So Solid.

BlackDiamond consists of Shane “Sugar Shane” Manjelo, Sidi “Pro Da God” Manjelo and Everson “DJ Ery” Madumenja.

The video, which was shot in the UK, features the three leading the activities at a house party with beautiful ladies, enjoying expensive alcoholic beverages in a pool.

One of the group members, Sugar Shane, said they had set the standard for themselves and would thrive to better their current efforts in their future endeavours.

“Working with experienced guys like them [Dego Visions and Chalky] is so refreshing and inspiring. Throughout the set, we were relaxed knowing that everything was in place and they knew what they were doing. They planned every shot in advance and they had the right equipment for lighting and so many things. So, when they pitched up we knew they were for business,” Sugar Shane.

“It took about seven hours to complete the shots at the respective scenes. The knowledge they [directors] have was so inspiring, from their work you wouldn’t want to settle for less next time. The video is good and it has set the standard for our work, we can never go below the set level in future,” he said.

Next Saturday BlackDiamond host their second music festival Gqom Stokvel at Mqombothi in Nkulumane high-density suburb.