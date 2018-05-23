I was robbed: Mzoe7

Bulawayo Afro-pop musician and dancer Mzoe 7, real name Mzobanzi Mlaudzi, claims that organisers of the Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards robbed him by not including him among this year’s nominees.

By Sindiso Dube

“I feel the need to applaud those who got nominated, but still feel I qualified to be part of that group. For the Best Male Artiste of the Year, I feel I really worked hard this year breaking arts grounds from being a musician and hosting two national television shows in just a year and also being part of the many high-profile live shows in and around the city,” he said.

“The guys who were selected deserve to be there, but I feel I’m the missing part. Yes, there will always be questions over some nominations on who should not be there and who was left out, but overall, I deserved to be part of the list. However, at least a film that I featured in and did the soundtrack for Jaiva Sibone was nominated,” he said.

Mzoe 7, whose appearance at last year’s inaugural awards left many convinced that he was the best live performer in the city, said he was waiting for a call from the organisers for him to feature at this year’s event.

“I am yet to be contacted by the organisers to perform at this year’s edition. I would appreciate another chance to better my act from last year. I love the stage and performing is in my DNA,” he said.

Mzoe 7 recently released a new single titled Ulimenemene, which has received favourable air play on local radio stations.

The artiste clinched two television shows with Star Maker and as a presenter.