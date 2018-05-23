Miss Tourism Zim Manicaland rebrands

THE Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Manicaland pageant has been rebranded to market and promote the vast tourism opportunities in the province.

BY CLAYTON MASEKESA

A rebranded Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Manicaland pageant is expected to be held on June 2 at a Mutare hotel with 20 models drawn from the seven districts in the province battling it out for the provincial crown.

In a recent interview with The Standard Style, former Miss Zimbabwe Caroline Marufu-Buwu who is the provincial licence holder for Miss Tourism Zimbabwe Manicaland 2018, said the rebranding of the pageant was aimed at showcasing the history, culture and traditions of Manicaland.

“The pageant will play a critical role in marketing tourism destinations while promoting domestic tourism as well as increasing public sector participation in the funding of the tourism sector,” she said.

The modelling showcase seeks to highlight the unique tourism attractions the Eastern Highlands is endowed with.

“This pageant will help to thoroughly scout for beauties with brains who will be true ambassadors of the beautiful Eastern Highlands region that has the potential to be the leading tourism destination in the country,” she said.

The former beauty queen said in the run-up to the pageant, the models would visit some of the province’s tourism sites to learn about the different facets of the sector, which they are expected to share with different communities, thus enhancing domestic tourism.

“Beauty pageants are also a great way of exhibiting the country. We’re tapping into beauty pageants to market the destination. The beauty queens serve as brand ambassadors upon winning these pageants,” said Marufu-Buwu.