Black Umfolosi, Imbizo join forces

Bulawayo Theatre will on June 30 resound to euphonious harmonies all-male imbube outfits — Black Umfolosi and Imbizo Performing Arts.

By Sindiso Dube

The two top imbube groups will stage their first-ever joint show in the city.

imbube is a form of traditional acapella, which was made popular in South Africa by Lady Smith Black Mambazo and in Zimbabwe by outfits such as Amabhubesi and Black Umfolosi.

Black Umfolosi’s co-founder and artistic director Sotsha Moyo said the show was meant to celebrate music and forge collaborations within the arts industry.

“It’s all about working together as artistes, regardless of which group or where you come from, hence we have organised a joint show with our fellow city men,” he said.

“As locals, we should forge partnerships and collaborations. Music is not about competing against each other, but complementing one another.”

Moyo conceded that they have never hosted a joint gig of such magnitude.

“We are eager to do so with our brothers. Imbizo is more like our young brothers, we came first before them, but their work complements and inspires ours too,” Moyo said.

“The guys say that we inspired them to do what they are doing and they should know that their work inspires us as well.

“It’s refreshing to know that there is someone out there who is inspired by what you do and that alone is enough motivation.”

A member of Imbizo, Ozias Ncube, echoed Moyo’s sentiments.

“This will be one of our major shows. It’s not just an event, but a show of class and the best of imbube,” he said.

“We want to exhibit the greatness of imbube and our culture, hence this show is important to us. We really want to put a respectable act.”

The show, which will start at 6pm, features other Bulawayo-based gospel acts.

Black Umfolosi recorded their first album titled Unity with the assistance of veteran producer Bothwell Nyamhondera. The album carried the all-time classic Unity which they performed live at the 1989 Independence Day celebrations.

Black Umfolosi are one of the many local groups that have toured the world. They were recently presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Bulawayo Arts Awards held in Bulawayo last week.

The globe-trotting ensemble Imbizo, originally from Filabusi, comprises of former of Dekezi Secondary School students and was formed in 1991.