Gweru marks World Museums Day

HUNDREDS of people in Gweru recently converged at the Gweru Millitary Museum to join the world in commemorating World Museums Day.

By Sandra Maricho in Gweru

The commemorations, which are held on May 18 annually, are coordinated by the International Council of Museums (Icom). World Museums Day provides the opportunity for museum professionals to meet the public and alert them as to the challenges that they face.

Gweru Millitary Museum opened its doors to the public on January 24, 1974 as the Midlands Museum and was changed toits current name in 1985.

This year’s commemorations were celebrated under the theme Hyper-connected museums, new approach, new publics, new communities, new society.

Fun-loving people in Gweru had the opportunity to get free entry into both the museum’s military and aviation sections. families and school pupils thronged the museums and had one-on-one chats with the authorities throughout the day.

Central region assistant curator of archaeology Takudzwa Pasipanodya said the commemorations would have an impact on the economic and social development of the country. He said last year 265 people attended the event as compared to this year’s 447.

“With this theme, we are trying to connect our museum to different publics, different communities and societies, so that people can have an understanding that museums are not meant for certain individuals or particular people, but we are only there to serve the whole society.”

Pasipanodya said they partnered with the National Arts Council of Zimbabwe and Zimbabwe Tourism Authority since their core businesses complemented each other.

“Some people don’t even have deep understanding of our liberation struggle icons, the likes of Mbuya Nehanda and Lobengula. It’s very important for our communities to learn about our African heritage and get authentic information about our past,” he said.