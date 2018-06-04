Why massage is good for the body

A body massage is mainly done to relax your body through manual manipulation of soft body tissues such as muscles, connective tissues, tendons and ligaments.

This is to enhance the overall health and wellbeing of a person.

with Nyasha L Phute

Increasingly, in Zimbabwe just like any other parts of the world, people seek the service to reduce stress and anxiety, relax muscles, rehabilitate injuries, reduce pain, and promote overall health and wellness.

This means your healthy and overall body wellness. It’s not only about being chic, fighting wrinkles and keeping young.

The benefits of body massage are mainly physical and psychological.

Maybe, it has been a hard day at work-an appropriate and professional massage touch can do away with any body stiffness. Sport injuries can be better managed as massage also helps relieve migraine pain. This is so because systematic bare-hand movements on the body help activate some part of the brain that has opiod painkillers.

The body’s immune system which refers to the body’s ability to fight disease on its own, is also improved through regular therapeutic massage.People who experience high levels of stress tend to get sick more than others.

Clinical studies proved that that regular massage can naturally enhance the immune system’s cytotoxic capacity (activity level of the body’s natural “killer cells”) and decrease the number of T-cells, which improves the body’s immune functioning overall. The body is also supported to effectively get the much needed nourishment to important areas

Massage helps fight insomnia (sleeping problems) through the increased supply of serotonin, a neurotransmitter in the brain. In the end, the brain is better managed and knows when to slow down in preparation of sleeping time.

Body flexibility is also achieved through massaging. Stressed muscles become relaxed and this improves blood flow and help in improving body posture and range of one’s range of motion. This is very crucial for one who is physically active such as sportsmen.

Body massages boosts your mood on a rainy or bad day as massage increases your levels of serotonin (a neurotransmitter linked to happiness.This boost will surely make your day blissful.The most important thing I tell my clients is having a massage will help you know your body and its limits. you easily pick up some areas you did o think will have any tightness or soreness during your daily schedule when your self aware you can stretch more

Lastly the benefits of having a body massage help with alleviating morning stiffness.Poor sleeping postures tend to strain muscles, especially around the neck. A professional neck massage will help you relax these muscles and regain good blood flow in these areas..

Never discourage or get discouraged that body massage does not work.

Benefits are many from health and wellness, physical appearance, as well as self-meditation (knowing yourself better). Surely, you can sacrifice time to get to know yourself better. You only have one body to cherish and take care of. This is your body and overall wellness!

l Nyasha L Phute is professional massage therapist at Jackies Massage Emporium based at a premier Harare hotel. Email: jacklinegranger@gmail.com or Cell: 0772 339 613