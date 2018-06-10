Chivi-raised Gukuta overcomes negativity

A STRONG foundation in the Word of God is what Chivi-raised gospel musician Farai “Shalom” Gukuta describes as a vehicle that is propelling him to success in his fledgling music career.

with The Master

Gukuta’s faith in the Almighty has worked as the perfect antidote that has enabled him to rise and overcome criticism from relatives and fellow musicians in his mission to spread the gospel through music.

In less than four years after the release of his debut album in 2014 entitled Zvakatanga Sedambe, Gukuta’s awesome determination to succeed is now bearing fruit with the release of his third album Zvakawanda Zvawakandiita.

Gukuta expressed confidence that the fine-tuned seven-track production would eclipse the impact of his second album Zvakaitwa Nenyasha, produced a year after the debut.

“There was a lot of discouragement from fellow artistes, relatives and some critics, but we gave them a deaf ear.

“We, instead, asked for the grace from God to continue in the music ministry and I thank God that my latest project called Zvakakwana Zvawakandiita, a seven-track album, is being accepted well in the market. Many fans are coming to us requesting that our music be spread across the country. Recently we also had a single track that we did with various artistes, which is called Thank You Jesus.

“My message to them from my experiences is: God loves you, never underestimate the power of your dreams, just cultivate it until it produces the best of you.”

Gukuta says his career achievements so far included the production of videos for three songs he has done and the rising number of his band members.

“I believe mine is a calling from God for me to spread the good news to the people through music since I’m also a pastor at Apostolic Faith Mission in Zimbabwe”.

He said the biggest testimony in his career was the production and release of his first album at a time he faced many challenges, chief among them finance.

“ My first entry into the studio and releasing my debut album is a testimony on its own because I always used to dream of that but when I got it, it was like a miracle,” Gukuta said.

“We faced many challenges including raising the money needed for recording. on this one I devoted myself to working extra hard for my music till I raised the money without any help.

“Airplay was and is still a challenge but we are confident it won’t last long as we have gone to all radio stations in the land.

“We urge our fans to continue to support us by constantly voting for and requesting for our music on radio and television.

“They are the ones who inspired me the most, not forgetting local gospel music great Baba Charamba’s band and the South African gospel music star, Sipho Makhabane.”

While expressing gratitude for the support he was receiving, he also urged fans to engage him on social media platforms like Facebook and Whatsapp.

The 30-year-old Gukuta was born in the Chivi rural area of Masvingo province where he was raised in a strong Christian background.

He is married to Grace and the couple are blessed with a son, Shalom Junior.