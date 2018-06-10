Festival of Song gets nod

The convenors of the Festival of Song recently met with several stakeholders for briefing over the choral festival scheduled for November 17 and 18 at City Sports Centre in the capital.

by Own Correspondent

The meeting was attended by senior representatives from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, the National Arts Council and the Federation of Choral Music in Zimbabwe.

An array of choral music ensembles from different institutions, communities and churches were also present at the gathering.

Speaking at the event, the director of arts in the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Biggie Samwanda, who was also the keynote speaker for the day, representing the minister, commended the organisers.

“We support this initiative,” said Samwanda confirming the ministry’s endorsement.

He encouraged the organisers to continue the promotion of local instruments as it speaks directly to the ministry’s agenda of growing understanding of the local culture and heritage.

National Arts Council programmes officer Carol Muzvari also weighed in pledging maximum support:

‘We fully support this festival and we will put our full weight behind it,” she said.

The Festival of Song is a two-day event and will bring the very best of Zimbabwean choral talent. The organisers have ensured that local instruments will be used as well as an orchestra, so this makes for a unique family event.

Federation of Choral Music in Zimbabwe representative Paul Wesi said his organisation had belief in the idea and what it could achieve for the choral movement locally.

“This is a wonderful idea and we call upon all the choirs to rally behind this as sponsors would likewise rally behind a consolidated event,” he said.