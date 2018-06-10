Shot in the arm for Barura Express

Upcoming musician Tendai Dembo and his outfit Barura Express last week got a shot in the arm from a local medical doctor, Johannes Marisa, who bought state-of-the-art musical instruments for the group.

By Staff Reporter

Dembo is slowly fitting well in his late father Leonard Dembo’s shoes, which has endeared him with Barura music fans. Marisa last week surprised everyone when he bought instruments worth $22 000 for Barura Express.

“I am happy that Tendai has managed to keep Musorowenyoka’s legacy alive, hence my chipping in with these instruments,” said Marisa.

“I was an ardent follower of Musorowenyoka’s music when I was growing up and he died when he was at the peak of his career, but his music never died. I am happy Tendai has taken from where his father left and is doing very well.”

Marisa, who two years ago, donated a car – a Mercedes-Benz ML – to the same musician, vowed to maintain his association with Barura Express.

“The reason why I support Tendai is that he is disciplined. You cannot compare him with other musicians when it comes to discipline. Sponsors want to be associated with artistes who are disciplined like Tendai,” he said.

“I will keep on supporting him. I will help him achieve his goals, which include keeping his father’s legacy alive. I am in the process of getting a kombi to carry the band members as well as the instruments whenever they go for live performances.”

Dembo, who alongside his brother Morgan released their debut album Kutsika Matsimba in 2013, said he was elated with the support he was receiving from Marisa.

“I have run short of words to describe this kind of gesture from Dr Marisa,” Dembo said.

“We are happy with this kind of support as a family and as Barura Express and we want to assure our fans, that with this support we will not let them down.”

Dembo, whose song titled Enia from the album Mushando was voted Number 9 in the Coca-Cola Top 50, said he was putting final touches to his third album.

“With the third album, we are almost there and it’s likely to be out by September or October. We are sampling some of the songs during live shows and fans seem to like them,” he said.

“My music has been receiving rave reviews across several national radio stations, including Radio Zimbabwe and National FM. “I hope to reach my fans throughout the country with a nationwide tour that is coming in due course.”

Tendai and Morgan ventured into music in 2007 having gone through apprenticeship at the hands of sungura ace Alick Macheso. Six years later, the brothers released Kutsika Matsimba before they went their separate ways a year later. In 2014, Tendai launched his first album, Kupakwashe, as a solo artiste, which was followed by his second offering, Mushando, in 2016.

Mushando was produced by the legendary Bothwell Nyamhondera and was distributed and marketed by Diamond Studios.