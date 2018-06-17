Jonhera dreams to change Masvingo

Newly crowned Miss Tourism Masvingo Gamuchirai Jonhera has pledged to promote Masvingo town as a prime tourist destination to help grow the number of local and international visitors.

By Sukuoluhle Ndlovu

Jonhera (21) won the sought-after modelling title on May 25 in a tight contest and believes the only way she can repay people of Masvingo will be by playing a role in reviving tourists’ interest in the city.

“I am going to do all I can to market Masvingo as a tourist destination,” she said.

“I want the world to know about the beauty and the rich cultural roots of Zimbabwe that are found here in Masvingo.

“This will not only bring tourists to Masvingo, but that will in some way boost the economy of this country.”

Jonhera said landing the Miss Tourism Masvingo crown was a huge step in her quest for the Miss Tourism Zimbabwe title.

“Miss Tourism Masvingo is the biggest title I have won so far in my career and it means a lot to me,” she said.

“I cannot wait to represent my city at the national finals and I hope and pray I will come out victorious.”

Jonhera said taking part in the Miss Tourism Masvingo pageant was an eye-opener for her and winning the title was a bonus.

“It has been such a great experience for me,” she said. “I have learnt a lot of things and the greatest of them all is to always believe in myself no matter how challenging the competition is.

“Here I am, I never knew one day I would be crowned Miss Tourism Masvingo.”

The young model attributed her success to support from friends and family.

“I am still getting used to being Miss Tourism Masvingo so I cannot say I am facing any challenges yet,” Jonhera said.

“Right now all the love and support I am getting from friends and family is my strength and I am moving forward with my modelling career.”

Jonhera said she was inspired by former Miss Tourism Masvingo winner Brita Maselethuni who she used to watch on television.

Her career started in 2001 when she was still in pre-school in Gokwe. She was crowned Miss Victoria High School in 2013 and Miss Masvingo Sports Club in 2014.

Jonhera is pursuing a degree in Tourism Management at the University of Namibia and is currently attached to the Global Institute of Hospitality and Tourism in Bulawayo, studying Hospital Services.

“I am not only interested in modelling, but l want to have deeper knowledge of the tourism sector,” she said.

Jonhera advised upcoming models to always believe in themselves if they want to succeed.

“To all those out there who would want to take up modelling, I urge you to always be confident, believe in yourself and follow your dreams,” she said.