Lady Storm back with hubby?

CONTROVERSIAL rhumba songbird and dancer Lady Storm, who a few months ago had her dirty linen with “husband” Tinarwo “Mukanya” Gotora over the paternity of “their” six-month-old daughter exposed to the public, appears to have had her domestic problems resolved. The two were all over each other at the Air Force of Zimbabwe (AFZ)’s annual Winter Warmer Concert on Friday at the Harare International Conference.

BY WINSTONE ANTONIO

The dancer — real name Lyn Magodo — who took the music scene by storm when she featured in Jah Prayzah’s video, Eriza, was recently embroiled in a nasty marital conflict with Gotora amid claims she had lied about the paternity of her daughter.

Lady Storm, who once rebutted cheating claims, is reported to have later confessed to Gotora that he was not the father of the daughter. She had crossed the Limpopo river to Mzansi where she claimed to have moved in with the “father” of her daughter, a South Africa-based businessman.

At the concert, the two looked all cozy, sparking speculation they might have reconciled.

The couple, however, would not deny or confirm their reunion as they refused to entertain questions from The Standard Style.

“As you see, yes, we are together here for a music show,” said Gotora.

Meanwhile, away from the Lady Storm and Gotora public appearance, it was entertainment galore on the stage as top local artistes Jah Prayzah, Alick Macheso, Leonard Zhakata, Fungisai Zvakavapano-Mashavave, Sulumani Chimbetu, Seh Calaz, Killer T, Kinnah, Jah Signal and Hwindi President took turns to entertain merrymakers at the concert.

The artistes succeeded in entertaining an appreciable crowd who braved the chilly weather to attend the concert.

Sungura kingpin Macheso, backed by his Orchestra Mberikwazvo, who are basking in the glory of their recently released album Dzinosvitsa Kure, proved that sungura is not dead. He putt up a sterling performance belting yesteryear hits fused with the latest songs much to the delight of the fans.

High-flying Jah Prayzah and his Third Generation band, who performed after dancehall singer Seh Cala, were also a marvel to watch.

There was a surprise guest on the stage as Jah Prayzah’s struggling former lead guitarist-cum-dancer Braveman “Baba Harare” Chizvino, who now frontlines The City Vibration band, joined them on stage for some dances before he took the guitar which he strummed with expertise much to the delight of the fans as he reminded them of his heyday with the outfit.

The Kutonga Kwaro hitmaker then left the stage for veteran Zora musician Zhakata.

The Hupenyu Muturo hitmaker presented a special package for his fans when he was joined on the stage by the Sesfikile dance crew who exhibited a well-choreographed act that left fans screaming for more.

Dancehall chanters Killer T, Kinnah, Jah Signal and Seh Calaz, who are no pushovers in their separate careers, also showed that the genre still commands a place on the showbiz circuit as they stamped their authority to prove they deserved to be part of the stellar-line-up of performers.

Also not to be outdone was gospel musician Zvakavapano-Mashavave, who was the only female voice in that male-dominated line-up of performers. She briefly brought a religious zeal mood with her sing-along playlist that included Toita Zvedenga, Makomborero and Vanondibatirana, a duet with Killer T.

The concert is one of the four charity fundraising events that the AFZ holds on an annual basis with the proceeds channelled towards projects that empower disadvantaged communities and people around the country.