Masomere sparks diamond invasion

PREMIER Soccer League [PSL] football is set for some interesting times. First, it was the platinum revolution that came with FC Platinum and Ngezi Platinum — the two teams currently dominating the local scene. And now another mineral-powered giant, Manica Diamonds FC, is emerging in the Eastern Region Division One League.



BY JOTHAM GUTSA

Affectionately known as The Gem Boys by their legions of fans, Manica Diamonds currently lead the 16-team league with 23 points in nine games.

Chisumbanje-based Green Fuels are two points behind from as many matches.

With the nomadic self-proclaimed “Doctor of football” Luke “Vahombe” Masomere in charge, Manica Diamonds might just stroll into top-flight football.

The former league championship winner has assembled a strong and experienced side in the quest for the sole ticket into the Premiership and also save his job.

“We have a lethal squad that is bringing results. I was hired to gain promotion to the PSL and nothing else. We have brought experienced players who have been in the game for quite some time and those are the players who can save my job by winning promotion,” Masomere told The Sports Hub.

Known in football circles for being outspoken, Masomere defied all odds and packed his bags to the eastern border city of Mutare late last year to join the Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company-owned side.

Masomere believes the idea of bringing seasoned players to division one football is results-oriented and will therefore bring more PSL football to Mutare.

The gaffer, who won the league title with the now-defunct Amazulu, brought in the likes of former CAPS United goalkeeper Joram Muchambo, Sydney Linyama, former DeMbare defender Themba Ndlovu, Timire Mamvura, Jacob Muzokomba, Benjamin Marere, skilful Clemence Mukudu and William Mapfumo, to name but just a few.

He believes they will gain promotion because of the lethal arsenal in their squad.

“We mean business and the log standings aptly support this. We have the most decorated and experienced squad in the entire region and we are aiming for promotion as the season winds up. I am happy that I have the players who are focused and who want to play good football, so nothing will stop us from achieving that objective,” boasted Masomere.

“Experience is the best teacher. Norman (Mapeza) went all the way to Bulawayo and signed the ageless Mkhokheli Dube for FC Platinum and this means he wanted immediate results. When you look at what (Dynamos coach Lloyd) Mutasa did (bringing in youngsters), that is suicidal because by the time the results come, he would have been fired as it takes time to gel these players, hence he needs the experience,” added Masomere.

The nomadic coach, who also had a stint at Dynamos, How Mine, Masvingo United and Shabanie Mine, among a host of clubs he has served, promised the people of Mutare that his team would be a force to reckon in the PSL considering the financial muscle and squad they had assembled.

“We want to end that poor run here in Mutare where the likes of Buffaloes and Mutare City Rovers would enter into the top flight for a season and get relegated the very same season. That is why we assembled this squad, which we will gel with a few youths to be a force to reckon with in the PSL in the next years,” said the outspoken coach.

The coach’s sentiments were echoed by the club’s committee member and juniors assistant coach Lloyd Chinawa, who emphasised Manica Diamonds’ objective to win promotion with the experienced squad they have assembled.

“With youngsters, they take time to gel as a unit, hence the decision to assemble this vastly experienced side. We have a juniors side, but in the meantime they cannot compete with the likes of Buffaloes or Tenax who are competitive on their own in the league,” he said.

Former Fifa top referee Masimba Chihowa, who is also the club’s chairman, said they would not beef up the squad during the window period next month.

“Manica Diamonds are in a comfortable position on the log and we actually don’t have any reason to sign new players. Actually, we do not have a budget to spend on new players as we have scored 20 goals and conceded just three in nine matches,” said Chihowa.

Former Dynamos and Black Rhinos speedy winger Marere is the club’s top scorer with six goals from nine matches followed by former FC Platinum striker Stephen Sibanda with four goals.

Other notable contributors are former Harare United and How Mine winger Thembani Masuku with three goals and former Mwana Africa, Triangle and Mutare City Rovers attacking midfielder Mukudu.

The club is currently using Mutare Boys High School as their home ground instead of the preferred and central Sakubva Stadium, which is currently closed for renovations, forcing PSL side Mutare City Rovers to use Vhengere Stadium in Rusape for its home matches.